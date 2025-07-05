AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Rashawn Slater, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

J.K. Dobbins is entering the sixth year of his career and is set to be the Broncos’ incumbent starting running back. Dobbins is looking to provide leadership to their younger backs like rookie RJ Harvey.

“I’ll bring those skills, but I know this room is also young,” Dobbins said, via BroncosWire. “I want to bring some leadership to them. [I want to] help them grow as NFL players, because it can be tough. Especially the young rookie, RJ, he’s going to be really good. It’s my job as a six-year [veteran] now — going on six years — I’m still 26, though, I’m young. It’s my job to help him grow and pass the game along to him. Hopefully he has a great career.”

Dobbins is confident that Harvey is going to be a “special player.”

“He’s going to be really good,” Dobbins said. “I see a special player in him. He’s going to help me out, and I’m going to help him out. He’s going to be great.”

Chargers

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Slater has elected to attend minicamp despite being without an extension, saying he never considered being absent as negotiations press on.

“I don’t want to miss any time,” Slater said, via ChargersWire. “I love being here. It’s important. This is what we do, I love these guys.”

Slater added he’s never thought about holding out for a new contract.

“To be honest with you, I’m just going to continue training. I haven’t really thought that far ahead, but my intention is to play this year.”

Raiders

Raiders LT Kolton Miller couldn’t hide his excitement for first-round RB Ashton Jeanty, specifically talking about his amazing off-field presence.

“He’s such a strong and dynamic back,” Miller said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s website. “The way his cuts are so smooth, even if he gets hit, he’s still balanced and that’s super unique. He can’t show his full ability right now during OTAs, but off the field he’s very mature. He’s a family guy, he brings great energy and it shows a lot of maturity for his age and I’m so excited to block for him.”