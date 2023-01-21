AFC Notes: Jaguars, Ravens, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson continues to offer praise for QB Trevor Lawrence, with the young franchise quarterback sending all the praise back toward his head coach in return.

“I give all the credit to Coach Pederson,” Lawrence said. “The mindset and belief that he brought to this team. It all starts with him and trickles down to everyone else. Look at how far we’ve come in a year. Imagine where we’ll be at this time next year.”

Lawrence then addressed the viral videos of him going to Waffle House following the team’s win over the Chargers.

“Maybe the first reservation at Waffle House,” Lawrence said. “That night, I got the Texas bacon cheesesteak, hashbrowns with cheese, and a pecan waffle. Sometimes I’ll get the All-Star (Special), just depends on how I’m feeling.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh is excited about the future prospects of the team’s defense and hopes to see OLB David Ojabo take on a larger role next year.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Oweh said, via Ravens Wire. “I’m excited for my brother [David] Ojabo. He didn’t really get his opportunity like he should’ve, but he’s definitely on his way up. I’m excited where he’s going to be at. Me and him are going to be working and just the whole defense. We’re all just going to mature, have another year together, and next year it’s going to be a better outcome by God’s grace.”

Titans

During his introductory news conference, Titans GM Ran Carthon was asked to assess the team’s quarterback situation, including QB Ryan Tannehill.

“I don’t think that’s fair at this point,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re still evaluating the roster. Ryan has been great here. He’s won a lot of football games. I look forward to us winning football games. But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions.”

“This is a quarterback-driven league,” Carthon added. “People are hired and fired every day over that position. I want to spend more time evaluating that position so I will have my own opinion. Then, Mike and I will confer and we’ll figure it out.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel also mentioned during the press conference that he has met with “numerous” candidates for the open offensive coordinator position since the season ended.

“I would say the process is going well,” Vrabel said, per Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “I’m excited with the numerous people we’ve been able to meet and interview. The bulk of my time has been doing that since the season’s end. Nothing really new to report but we have some spots to fill.”