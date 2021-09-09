AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars announced that they have hired Kyle Caskey as an offensive quality control coach and promoted Carlos Polk to assistant special teams coordinator.

as an offensive quality control coach and promoted to assistant special teams coordinator. Jaguars DC Joe Cullen praised veteran safety Andrew Wingard : “Well one he’s reliable and two he’s tough, physical. Wingard is a guy that you know what he’s going to do.” (John Reid)

praised veteran safety : “Well one he’s reliable and two he’s tough, physical. Wingard is a guy that you know what he’s going to do.” (John Reid) Wingard is expected to start but the Jaguars are going to use a rotation that will include third-round rookie Andre Cisco and veteran Rudy Ford.

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said the team is prepared to move forward without CB Bradley Roby.

“Bradley was not going to play this game anyways, so the guys we are playing with right now are the guys we are going with,” Culley said, via Texans Wire. “We have been going with those guys since training camp, and we feel comfortable with them. We brought in some other guys, so hopefully that will give us some depth at that position also.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans OT Marcus Cannon is making “significant progress” from offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and a calf strain and could start at right tackle Week 1.

is making “significant progress” from offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and a calf strain and could start at right tackle Week 1. That’s good news potentially for Houston, as Culley said OT Charlie Heck (COVID-19) will not be available for Week 1: “Charlie will not be back this week.” (Wilson)

(COVID-19) will not be available for Week 1: “Charlie will not be back this week.” (Wilson) Texans OL Tytus Howard said he will be fine playing left guard after shifting over from right tackle this summer: “I feel very comfortable at left guard going into the first game.” (Wilson)

said he will be fine playing left guard after shifting over from right tackle this summer: “I feel very comfortable at left guard going into the first game.” (Wilson) Howard added that although he is vaccinated, he isn’t judging those who aren’t: “I’m fully vaccinated. It’s a personal choice. Whatever guys decide to get vaccinated or not vaccinated, it’s a personal choice. Just doing what’s best for me and my family. Just to stay safe.” (Wilson)

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor said he is happy the team signed WR Danny Amendola: “It’s good to always have veteran leadership in the wide receiver room.” (Mark Berman)

Titans

Doug Kyed reports that Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) was given a “rest day” for Wednesday’s practice.

(knee) was given a “rest day” for Wednesday’s practice. Titans DC Shane Bowen had high praise of OLB Bud Dupree and doesn’t see any impact from his previously torn ACL sustained: “He’s big, strong, athletic. He can power through guys. He’s been able to do different things. Mentally he is there, and physically he looks good.” (Jim Wyatt)