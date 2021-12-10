AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the left side of the Jaguars’ offensive line, including LT Cam Robinson and G Andrew Norwell, is scheduled for free agency, and Jacksonville could overpay to keep continuity in place for first-round QB Trevor Lawrence.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes it would be unusual for a team to give up on a head coach after just one season, but there hasn’t been a lot of reason for optimism from Jaguars HC Urban Meyer‘s tenure so far.
- He adds if Meyer stays, there are expected to be widespread staffing changes. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is on the hot seat no matter what happens with Meyer.
- Adam Rittenberg reports that Jaguars TEs coach Tyler Bowen is set to join Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry‘s staff as his offensive coordinator.
- Rittenberg adds that Bowen worked with Pry at Penn State in 2014 and from 2018-2020.
- Jaguars’ DL coach Tosh Lupoi addressed the rumors that he will join the Florida Gators after this NFL season: “All of my attention is all about the preparation and the competition ahead. I’m not really one to be talking on the phone with colleagues during the week and all that stuff. I’m going to absolutely attack and focus in and hone in on our task at hand, and that’s beating the Tennessee Titans. Anything else is an afterthought for me.” (Mark Long)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley said Tyrod Taylor “didn’t like” their decision to start rookie QB Davis Mills for the rest of the season, but they felt the need for “a spark” in their offense: “He’s a pro. He didn’t like the decision, but it’s a production business. We need a spark, we need a change. We made the change.” (Aaron Wilson)
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the Texans will have a little more pressure to execute a trade of QB Deshaun Watson next offseason, as the cap space cleared up by that move would be hugely beneficial as they rebuild the roster. They have just 27 players under contract for 2022.
- Aaron Wilson reports that there is “no change in plans” with the Texans preparing QB Davis Mills to start Week 14 despite Tyrod Taylor (write) being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
- Texans DC Lovie Smith responded to LB Zach Cunningham‘s recent release for disciplinary reasons and thinks it was the best decision for both sides: “Sometimes, it’s pretty simple. Sometimes, divorce is a good thing and it’s good for both parties.” (Wilson)
- Smith said rookie LB Garret Wallow has a “great opportunity” for more snaps going forward and wants to see daily improvements out of him: “He’s a student of the game. Now, it’s about daily improvement. We like some of the things he’s done. What a great opportunity for some of those guys to get more reps.” (Wilson)
- Smith said they have “taken notice” of LB Kamu Grugier-Hill given he can play “all three linebacker positions” in their system: “He can play all three linebacker positions. To have that kind of game is pretty special. He can play zone, man. He can rush the passer. He’s made us take notice. His position coach, Miles Smith, has done a heck of a job.” (Wilson)
- Texans OC Tim Kelly is confident third-round QB Davis Mills has the “arm talent” to succeed in the NFL: “We know he has the arm talent and ability to make all the throws. It’s about being consistent in whatever role that may be.” (Wilson)
- The Texans worked out RB Darius Anderson. (Wilson)
- The Texans signed DE Derek Rivers to a two-year deal with a $1 million base salary and a $100,000 signing bonus. He will also receive up to $100,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ S Jonathan Owens also signed a two-year deal worth a total of $1.175 million with a $10,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $895,000, and a $10,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Houston Texans worked out free agent CB Chris Williamson on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson.
Titans
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe points out the Titans have some significant pending free agents on defense, most notably OLB Harold Landry, and not a ton of cap flexibility.
- However, if the Titans wanted to take a page out of the Saints’ playbook and restructure a bunch of deals, Howe says they do have a lot of options, including QB Ryan Tannehill, S Kevin Byard, RB Derrick Henry, WR Julio Jones, LT Taylor Lewan and OLB Bud Dupree.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Titans hosted S Adrian Colbert for a visit.
- The Titans also brought in S Rodney Clemons, RB Jordan Wilkins, LB Shaquem Griffin, S Dwayne Johnson, and LB Jaylon Smith for workouts. Clemons and Wilkins signed to the practice squad. (Wilson)
