AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell praised OLB K’Lavon Chaisson‘s ability to play in coverage and rush the passer and is looking forward to him being an even larger part of their defense after returning from a meniscus injury.

“You see the speed, you see the size, you see the ability — he can drop into coverage, he can rush the passer,” Caldwell said, via JaguarsWire. “There’s ability there. You can see why he was drafted there [in the first round]. It’s time for him to become the player that he was in college; he can become that player now. He’s a very intelligent player. He knows the system and he’s working on his craft daily. He had the setback with the injury, but now he’s back healthy, continuing to work. He’s just a guy that, given this opportunity, he has to take advantage of it. Hopefully, we’re looking forward to him doing it.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that Chaisson has an important final two games of the season with DE Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out.

“He’s worked extremely hard,” Pederson said. “He knows and he understands that even with a healthy Smoot his role was kind of a four-core special teams player, and he came back ready to attack that and be the best teams player he could knowing he was going to have limited reps on defense. Now his focus can sort of shift a little bit toward the defense and really make an impact in Smoot’s absence. This will be big, this week and next week and if we continue on, but he’s put himself in a position to do that.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is optimistic that OLB Travon Walker (ankle) will be able to play in Week 17. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans WR Ben McDaniels gave his opinion on how WR Chris Moore began to have a breakout season for the team.

“I’d probably say consistency,” McDaniels said, via TexansWire.com. “It’s not a sexy answer but, consistency. I think he’s smart. He’s versatile. He’s been able to play in different spots for us whenever that is we needed him. We’ve needed him more recently than previously. He’s stepped into those roles and done a great job and made the most of his opportunities, which is what I expect from him.”

“He’s smart and he’s tough,” McDaniels added. “He’s got a lot of football player to him, and in his opportunities recently, he’s shown that.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill was disappointed to be placed on the injured reserve. (Terry McCormick)

said QB was disappointed to be placed on the injured reserve. (Terry McCormick) Vrabel is hopeful that LB David Long Jr. (hamstring) will be designated to return from injured reserve in time for the season finale. (Turron Davenport)