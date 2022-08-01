AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, A.J. Brown

Jaguars

Jaguars G Brandon Scherff isn’t too concerned about facing Washington. When asked about if he was excited about facing his former team, Scherff said that it was just another game.

“Not actually, not really,” Scherff said, via PFT. “I had a great time and a great experience in Washington, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the coaches that I played with through there. For me, Week One is another game that I have to get myself ready for and you know, we just got to get show up and get ready to play because they’re a heck of a team.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith is excited for DE Jonathan Greenard . Greenard missed time this offseason which put him behind schedule, but Smith still sees him playing a big role this year: “Jonathan is a legitimate outside defensive end in the league. I’m anxious to see how far he can go. Being banged up and missing a lot of the offseason work put him behind a little bit, He’s a big part have we’re going to do this year.” (Aaron Wilson)

Smith envisions fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce being a between-the-tackles runner: "A tough guy. He can run in between tackles and can make you miss a little bit in the open field. You try not to get too excited. We're in underwear, we're in shorts right now. Monday should start telling us a lot more." (Wilson)

Eagles WR A.J. Brown compared his contracts to receivers Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin, noting that the Titans were the only team unwilling to pay so they traded him to Philadelphia.

“Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Yeah keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds.”