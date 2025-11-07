AFC Notes: Jakobi Meyers, Colts, Titans, Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said he’s followed WR Jakobi Meyers‘ career closely dating back to his days with New England.

“I followed his career pretty closely being in the Northeast, myself, the Patriots, watching those guys over the years,” Coen said, via Jaguars Wire. “And then obviously moving into a couple different roles — former quarterback. Always appreciate that in really any skill player. But the ability, tough, strong hands, has been physical as a separator in iso situations. I’ve only heard great things about the pro. Edgar (Bennett) has worked with him in the past as well. Definitely excited to have him.“

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi had a message to the team’s fans regarding the state of the organization and said that one of the reasons he took the job because of the support of the fanbase.

“The results are good enough right now, and we understand that,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “And we understand the frustration with the fan base. And we know that we have to earn back the trust of this fan base. One of the things that was really appealing to me when I took this job was the passion that this fan base has. Coming in here as an opposing team, you could feel that passion, and that it meant something to the community, to families here. I always said, if I am going to go somewhere, I want to make it impactful. It is great to be in a place where people care about the team. I have been here close to a year now … and I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people in the community, and I feel their passion, and I feel their frustration right now. But we are doing everything possible right now to get this right, and to fix it. And, we will. I believe we will at the end of the day.”

Borgonzi addressed the controversial trade that sent CB Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets last month.

“I know the first trade we made with Jarvis Bronwlee was controversial around here because he’s a young player who was ascending. You are evaluating the fit, and without getting into a lot of details … we don’t have the culture right now sometimes to help guys develop. We thought at the time some of the habits weren’t conducive to building the culture right now. I wish Jarvis nothing but the best,” Borgonzi said.

Borgonzi added that he felt the team got good value for CB Roger McCreary, who is on an expiring contract and was set to become a free agent next off-season.

“I love Roger, teammates loved him. Roger is a good player. It’s part of the strategy when you’re looking at the roster and evaluating the market in terms of he’s in an expiring contract, and what it’s going to look like next year,” Borgonzi said.

Borgonzi also said the regarding the trade for OLB Dre’Mont Jones to the Ravens, that the team had to “think about the future of this program and where we’re at, and we had a chance to acquire a pick (from the Ravens) that could be a high pick in the fifth, and could potentially turn into a fourth-round pick. So, let’s hope the Ravens go to the playoffs and Dre’Mont has two more sacks, and we get a fourth-round pick out of it – that’s what the conditions were there.”

Despite the rebuild, Borgonzi still has faith that rookie QB Cam Ward is their signal-caller of the future.

“He looks like a rookie quarterback playing on a team that had the No.1 pick last year,” Borgonzi said. “He is developing, and he is developing with a lot of other rookies, too. … They are learning together, and they are only going to be better because of it. I have full confidence that Cam, because of his work ethic, because of his drive, that he will fix the things he needs to fix, just like every quarterback in this league. I have full confidence that he’s going to get there.”

Borgonzi is ecstatic with how the team’s 2025 rookie class is shaping up and believes they have a chance to be “special.”

“I think they are all contributing,” Borgonzi said. “Cam is a starting quarterback in the league and has had some really good moments, really high-level throws. Once he puts everything together with some consistency, which I think he will. He has been impressive, his leadership has been impressive. … Kevin (Winston), coming off the ACL, basically in under a year – we got him back out, he had a little setback – but he is starting to play and come on, you see flashes of it, his speed, his athleticism. The three guys we took in the fourth with Elic (Ayomanor) and Chim (Dike) and Gunnar (Helm) have all contributed. Dike leads the league in all-purpose yardage right now, the punt return (for a TD) he had – you talk about a dependable player now, that’s what he exemplifies. And Gunnar, you’ve seen in flashes, he is going to be a really good player for us in this offense. And then (guard) Jackson (Slater) is on the active right now in a reserve role, just hasn’t had a chance. And (RB Kalel) Mullings was doing some good things on teams before he had the ankle injury. I’m really happy to see their progress so far.”