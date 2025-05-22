AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Glenn, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Zach Sieler said he hopes that the team can finally come to a resolution with CB Jalen Ramsey and work out a deal that works for both sides.

“I know that I look forward to the best for both parties,” Sieler said, via Palm Beach Post. “I mean the Dolphins and Jalen. I hope that he ends up where he is going to be able to best serve his abilities. And the Dolphins are going to be able to do what we’re able to do at the best of our abilities from this whole thing.”

Sieler is confident that the group behind Ramsey will step up if he’s no longer with the team.

“Great guys,” Sieler said. “I mean, seeing these guys in here every day, Storm obviously being a younger player, Cam coming up, and then Kader I’ve been with for four years now, I think. It’s just awesome to see these guys grow and just connect in the bonds that we have as players.”

Jets

New Jets HC Aaron Glenn gave a shout-out to Lions HC Dan Campbell for how he went out of his way to give Glenn opportunities to gain experience with the responsibilities that he’d eventually have to take on as a head coach himself.

“I just talked about that before from being DB coach to a coordinator, to a coordinator, to the head coach,” Glenn said, via the New York Daily News. “I give a lot of credit man, to Dan Campbell for putting me in positions to be head coach for the Lions on certain situations and for him putting me in the front of the room for him asking my advice on how practice should go, so it was a really a seamless transition for me to script practice. It was a seamless transition for me to be in front of the team, so all those things he’s done may actually prepped me to be in this position, so I’ll give him a lot of credit for that.”

Patriots

New England’s top two quarterbacks are Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs, but they signed UDFA Ben Wooldridge to get a chance to be the third-string. Wooldridge’s former coach and University of Louisiana HC Michael Desormeaux outlined what the Patriots are getting in the signal caller, specifically mentioning leadership and preparation.

“He’s obsessed with being a great football player. I’ve never been around someone who is as diligent and disciplined as he is,” Desormeaux said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He set the tone for us with his work ethic and leadership — one of those guys as a leader who was willing to do it and certainly demanded that everyone else do it. So I think you’re getting a ‘football guy’ first and foremost, someone who loves the game.

“That’s the kind of preparation you have to have at the quarterback position, and he also has all the physical tools that you need. He’s a good athlete. He runs well [4.81 in the 40-yard dash at pro day]. He has the arm strength to make all the throws, but I think what sets Ben apart is his mental preparation and approach to the game.”