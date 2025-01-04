AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. It’s QB Joe Burrow‘s goal to help Chase finish atop the league in those categories.

“Make sure he gets it,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “I think a couple of (categories) are pretty out of reach for everybody else. I think he’s got a seven- or eight-catch lead.”

Burrow called Chase a “once-in-a-lifetime” type of player.

“He works for it. He grinds for it. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime-type player and our careers will forever be tied together from college into the pro landscape,” Burrow said. “That’s just fun to be a part of.”

Bengals CB Mike Hilton knows they are going into a heated Week 18 game against the Steelers given Cincinnati is still fighting for playoff contention.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath,” Hilton said. “One team is in the playoffs. We’re fighting for our playoff lives, so it’s going to be fireworks. If I know (Tomlin) he’s talking to the guys right now and getting them fired up before Saturday. We expect to be challenged. All their guys are going to be going. They’re on a three-game skid right now. I’m sure they want to catch some momentum in the playoffs.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB Justice Hill is still in the league’s concussion protocol, via Jeff Zrebeic.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey earned a $250,000 incentive for being elected to the Pro Bowl, per Joel Corry.

Steelers

Steelers S DeShon Elliott was critical of teammates following their Week 17 loss to the Chiefs but feels he could’ve kept his criticism out of the media: “I probably shouldn’t have said anything, maybe should have kept things in-house just out of respect to the guys in the locker room and the coaches. If anyone knows me I’m a very truthful person I don’t sugarcoat anything. In the moment, I meant what I said, but I should have phrased it differently or not said anything at all. If I felt that way I should have said it behind closed doors.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

is hopeful their postseason run stretches long enough for rookie WR (ankle) to return from injured reserve, via Ray Fittipaldo. ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects Smith to draw interview requests for head coaching vacancies in the coming weeks.