AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is intrigued by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s “hold-in” as he has more years left on his deal than other receivers in similar situations.

“This is the one to me that remains the most mysterious. Because unlike Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase has two years left on his contract, not one,” Schefter said, via Chris Roling of the Bengals Wire. “We’ve already heard Bengals president Mike Brown come out and say he would prefer to wait to do this deal. Now I think Cincinnati will still push to get this deal done. But from my understanding there hasn’t been a whole lot of progress.”

Browns

Regarding Browns QB Deshaun Watson playing in their preseason finale, HC Kevin Stefanski said their starters “should expect to play” but they will determine who winds up playing in Saturday’s game.

“So all of our starters should expect to play. And then we’ll determine who does or doesn’t, how many plays they do,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Like I told you guys, in particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”

The Browns have suffered a lot of injuries at left tackle, including Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), James Hudson III (ankle), and Hakeem Adeniji (knee/injured reserve). When asked about their uncertainty at left tackle, Stefanski said they are hoping to get Wills and Hudson available for a full 17-game season.

“All things factor into every decision for all of our players, truthfully,” Stefanski said. “We go player by player and what we’re trying to figure out is what do they need to get ready for a 17-game season. That’s really every determination is based specifically on that player.”

As for Browns OT Germain Ifedi, Stefanski said he’s done well in training camp and has a good understanding of their system.

“He does a nice job,” Stefanski said. “He’s really done a nice job since the moment he stepped foot on campus here. Getting to understand our scheme, obviously familiarity with what we’re doing, playing both right and left. Tough, tough guy, plays hard, like a lot of things about him.”

Browns DT Maurice Hurst II is not ready to practice but his hamstring injury isn’t expected to be major. (Scott Petrak)

is not ready to practice but his hamstring injury isn’t expected to be major. (Scott Petrak) Cleveland WR Jerry Jeudy mentioned he dealt with a tweaked knee during OTAs but he’s back to feeling good. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers’ 0-2 preseason run thus far, OC Arthur Smith said preseason results can “distort reality” and they are focused on showing their productivity in Week 1 of the regular season.

“Preseason can distort reality, good or bad,” Smith said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “We’ve all seen it. That’s not making excuses. … That’s not our standard. That’s not acceptable, but at the same time, would rather go through that now than have that happen Week 1. … We’ve got to get out of our own way.”

Smith was glad to see Russell Wilson play in their preseason game against the Bills after battling back from a calf injury.

“I give Russ a lot of credit for going out there,” Smith said. “I think a lot of guys in that situation may have tapped out. He hadn’t had enough reps. He wanted to go out there.”