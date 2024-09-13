AFC North Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a deal between the Bengals and WR Ja’Marr Chase was close to being done before Week 1 but the two sides couldn’t quite get there.

Fowler adds the expectation around the league was that Cincinnati was willing to put Chase in between Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at the top of the market but it appears Chase wants to beat Jefferson's salary.

Steelers CB Donte Jackson reflected on his interception in Week 1 against the Falcons, where he read Drake London‘s route to pick off the pass.

“As soon as I saw [Drake London] break in, I just put my hand up because I knew [Kirk Cousins] didn’t have time to pump or pull it down,” Jackson said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “It’s going to be a sack or it’s going to be a pick. Once I saw what the receiver was doing, I just put my hand up. I knew he was running right into the coverage. The ball was there, and it made me look like a genius.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin also praised S DeShon Elliott and Jackson for bringing a veteran presence to Pittsburgh’s defense in Week 1.

“Their veteran presence was evident,” Tomlin said. “They’re new to us but they’re not new to the NFL, and so I love their game day demeanor. They were communicative, they played with great energy, they were helpful to each other and others and that’s just stuff that you get from veteran players new to us but not new to the game. They weren’t wide-eyed, and I didn’t expect them to be. That’s one of the reasons why we’re really excited about acquiring [them].”

Jackson mentioned how he wanted to come to the Steelers and integrate himself into the locker room and just continue making plays.

“Being a new guy, no matter where you’re at, you work in an office, work in a plant is always going to be, you want to gain the guys’ respect,” Jackson said. “You want to feel that energy. You want to feel like one of the guys and all through camp, everybody always made me feel like one of the guys. But I knew for me personally it would come once I start doing what I’ve normally done and the past six years I’ve always made plays.”

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said it was his decision to have QB Justin Fields avoid throwing to the middle of the field in Week 1 because of Falcons S Jessie Bates : “Our Jason Bourne — TJ Watt — wrecked the game, theirs didn’t.” (Mark Kaboly)

Regarding his calf injury, Steelers QB Russell Wilson is feeling "closer and closer" to returning: "I feel like I'm getting closer and closer. I'm just trying to be smart." (Ray Fittipaldo)

is feeling “closer and closer” to returning: “I feel like I’m getting closer and closer. I’m just trying to be smart.” (Ray Fittipaldo) Wilson said he initially suffered his calf injury in training camp and knew to continue cautiously after tweaking it: “When it happened in training camp I was disappointed. It was a pretty good calf injury. When I tweaked it again I knew I has to be smart and not crazy push it.” (Ray Fittipaldo)