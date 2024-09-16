AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Fields, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from referee Alex Kemp on Sunday after an interaction in which Chase was upset about a tackle. Kemp later confirmed that Chase used abusive language towards him.

“It’s pretty clear cut. It’s just simply abusive language toward a game official,” Kemp said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “That’s all it was. And there was really no interpretation. I’m not going to repeat to you what he said, but there was no interpretation with the language that he used — just abusive language.”

“The simple answer is profanity used by grown men versus direct, personal abusive language towards a game official. That’s the line,” Kemp added. “When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen in pro football.”

Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski says WR David Bell suffered a dislocated hip and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is being evaluated for a concussion following the Week 2 win over the Jaguars. ( HCsays WRsuffered a dislocated hip and DEis being evaluated for a concussion following the Week 2 win over the Jaguars. ( Scott Petrak

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns recently signed Bell to a two-year, $2.444 million contract with base salaries of $1.113 million and $1.342 million. The deal also has a $50,000 workout bonus for 2025.

Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson ($22,511) was fined for a hit on a QB in Week 1.

Steelers

After Pittsburgh avoided the middle of the field in Week 1 due to the presence of Falcons S Jessie Bates, Steelers QB Justin Fields wouldn’t confirm whether they would attack that area moving forward.

“We knew how good their safeties were last week, but I guess that was just part of the game plan,” Fields said, via the team’s YouTube. “But, yeah, I guess we’ll see if we throw the ball over the middle this game. I’m not really trying to give away a game plan like that. Yeah, we’ll see.”