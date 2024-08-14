AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Hamilton, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The new deal signed by Chiefs K Harrison Butker that moved the kicker market forward has ramifications outside of Kansas City, including for the Bengals and K Evan McPherson as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

“That guy deserves it all,” McPherson said via Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison. “That guy is so good. He’s super consistent with his ball striking. He does well under pressure. I mean, they wouldn’t have won the game last year against us when he had six field goals. Those conditions that we played in last year in Kansas City, I mean, nobody really understands how hard those kicks were that he made. So whatever he got — I don’t know what he got; Somebody’s probably about to tell me — but I think he deserves it.”

Negotiating with the Bengals can be frustrating for some players, but McPherson says he’s not worried about his contract situation.

“It’s not frustrating,” he said. “If it happens right now, great, I’m happy. But if it doesn’t, I’m even more happy. I’m just gonna go out there and perform the same either way.

“It’s some unneeded stress to worry about that because at the end of the day, if I perform how I’m supposed to, it’ll get done,” he continued. “I believe that. If I just keep my head down, keep playing, something will come up eventually.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals signed DT Carlos Davis to a one-year, $985,000 deal.

to a one-year, $985,000 deal. Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned WR Ja’Marr Chase ‘s absence is a “day-to-day” situation but didn’t explain further. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

mentioned WR ‘s absence is a “day-to-day” situation but didn’t explain further. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Taylor adds QB Jake Browning will miss time with a rib issue. (Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic updated his 53-man roster projection for the Browns after their first preseason game.

Starting with QB, Jackson gives Dorian Thompson-Robinson the edge over Tyler Huntley for the last spot because of his camp performance and rookie contract. Jackson adds there’s a chance the Browns could trade one as many teams would be interested in them for depth.

the edge over for the last spot because of his camp performance and rookie contract. Jackson adds there’s a chance the Browns could trade one as many teams would be interested in them for depth. Jackson believes the battle for the last WR spot comes down to David Bell and Michael Woods II but Bell is dealing with a quad injury. Jackson sees Cleveland adding a receiver from a team like Green Bay.

and but Bell is dealing with a quad injury. Jackson sees Cleveland adding a receiver from a team like Green Bay. The offensive line is tricky with the injury to OT Jack Conklin , but Jackson thinks the final tackle spot will come down to James Hudson III and Germain Ifedi .

, but Jackson thinks the final tackle spot will come down to and . Jackson has LB Mohamoud Diabate as the first LB off the roster but notes he could make the team especially considering LB Jordan Hicks ‘ injury.

as the first LB off the roster but notes he could make the team especially considering LB ‘ injury. Finally, Jackson believes the special teams DB role will likely be down to seventh-rounder Myles Harden and Tony Brown II but he gave Harden the nod on the final roster.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that DB Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious injury during practice on Sunday.

“It looks stable; it looks good,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “Obviously, we’ll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure, but first indications are that he’s fine.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens Nate Wiggins suffered a minor shoulder sprain in their game this week and shouldn’t miss regular season time. He is considered day-to-day. first-round CBsuffered a minor shoulder sprain in their game this week and shouldn’t miss regular season time. He is considered day-to-day.