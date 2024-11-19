AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Cincinnati lost a tough game in Week 11 after coming back from down 21 in the second half. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase showed his frustration when answering questions about HC Zac Taylor and K Evan McPherson.

“Ask Zac (Taylor),” Chase said, via SI.com’s Jay Morrison. “Ask the coaches. That’s not my job. I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us.”

“He knows to make those kicks. That’s why we paid him those bucks, to make those kicks in crunch time.”

“Y’all ask the same questions because we give you the same thing every time. I don’t know why we aren’t finishing. I don’t know what we’re doing to give ourselves an advantage to finish. I don’t know.”

Ravens

said he leaves the field as soon as possible whether they win or lose: “I’m a sore loser and a sore winner. Maybe I’ll just start waiting until zero [on the clock] on wins and losses.” (Jamison Hensley) Baltimore OT Ronnie Stanley on their loss to Pittsburgh: “We did not play like the Ravens. I don’t feel like we executed like we wanted to. [We] still almost made it back to get a win, but I don’t think it would’ve well deserved even if we got because of all the things we need to fix on our side.” (Hensley)

isn’t looking to bring in a kicker to compete with despite his struggles: “The best option is to get Justin back on point. We certainly haven’t lost any confidence in Justin. He’s definitely our best option.” (Hensley) Harbaugh also was pleased by how Ar’Darius Washington filled in at free safety for Marcus Williams: “That’s definitely a formula going forward. We’re trying to attack some issues in the back end.” (Hensley)

Steelers

raved about his team shutting down the Ravens’ offense: “A lot was written and said about that offense coming into this game and rightfully so, man, they got a lot of talent, they got a lot of weapons, they got good schematics. Our guys played hard and together and man, I’m appreciative of that.” (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin also had great things to say after K Chris Boswell drilled six field goals: “I’m tired of him getting player of the week. He probably got player of the week again this week. He’s deserving of it, but it reminds us of our warts. It reminds us of the work that we need to do, but I’m thankful that he’s on our team.” (Pryor)

drilled six field goals: “I’m tired of him getting player of the week. He probably got player of the week again this week. He’s deserving of it, but it reminds us of our warts. It reminds us of the work that we need to do, but I’m thankful that he’s on our team.” (Pryor) He also commented on how happy they are to have LB Patrick Queen : “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure man. I’m glad he is on our team.” (Pryor)

: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure man. I’m glad he is on our team.” (Pryor) Tomlin on WR Mike Williams playing 23 snaps against the Ravens: “I like his work. How we feel about his progress is not always reflected in statistics. … He’s doing a great job fitting in. I like the trajectory of it.” (Pryor)