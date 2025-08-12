AFC Notes: James Cook, Drake Maye, Joe Milton, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said that RB James Cook agreed to dress for the game but refused to play due to his contract situation.

“James and I had a good conversation yesterday,” McDermott said, via the NY Times. “We talked about warming up. He agreed to warm up but not play due to his situation right now. That’s where we’re at. So no change, really, overall.”

McDermott added that he wanted Cook to get some in-game reps, but respects his situation.

“No, we wanted him to play,” McDermott said. “I wanted him to play, but I don’t really want to go into it any further. There’s really no change at this point and time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today. He warmed up, like I said, but at this point, due to his situation and the position he’s in, was not willing to play. So that’s where we’re at. Again, it was a good conversation, but really no change overall.”

Bills CB Christian Benford admitted that he would probably handle his contract situation differently than the way Cook has.

“If I was in that position, it’d probably be the same as how I’m doing now — you know what I’m saying? — working my butt off,” Benford said. “I’m challenging myself to the wit’s end, whether I got the money or not, whether they gave me the extension or not. I’m still going to challenge myself and give my all to the wit’s end.”

Patriots

The Patriots moved on from QB Joe Milton this offseason and decided to trade him, along with a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was recently asked about the trade during a phone call with a radio show, saying it was a coach’s decision.

“Just another coach’s decision. Felt like this is what was best for our team. Trying to do what’s best for the team,” Vrabel said on The Greg Cook Show.

Patriots WR coach Todd Downing gave a glowing review on WR Kayshon Boutte : “Really impressed, proud of, happy for the way he’s approached his training camp. He’s another player that, in the offseason, was kind of figuring a couple things out about this offense, decided to make a commitment to doing things the right way and the way that we know to be the winning formula, and I think you’ve seen the results of that with his play and production.” (Zack Cox )

gave a glowing review on WR : “Really impressed, proud of, happy for the way he’s approached his training camp. He’s another player that, in the offseason, was kind of figuring a couple things out about this offense, decided to make a commitment to doing things the right way and the way that we know to be the winning formula, and I think you’ve seen the results of that with his play and production.” (Zack Cox He continued: “Really, really pleased and happy with the way that he’s been able to handle different roles, being moved around a little bit. He’s put in extra time, and I think it’s showing, and it’s something that he’s being rewarded with.” (Cox)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was unhappy when QB Drake Maye lost a fumble in the team’s preseason opener, but noted that any of his mistakes can’t impact his role as a leader on the team.

“The expectation is that he’s leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That’s what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That’s pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can’t take days off. I mean, sometimes the performance isn’t going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be. And I think he’s learning that. I love the fact that he’s willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he’s demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody’s on the same page.”