AFC Notes: James Cook, Jeremy Ruckert, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills RB James Cook is coming off a career high of 16 rushing touchdowns last season. Buffalo RBs coach Kelly Skipper thinks Cook’s strength was his biggest area of improvement, which allowed him to break more tackles.

“I thought the biggest thing to me was he improved his strength,” Skipper said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “He was able to break more tackles, run physical, so his whole game came together last year. He had a lot of success. … It’s good to have him back. … He has a contract issue and all that stuff going on. That’ll take care of itself. He just wanted to be around his teammates, and he’s happy to be here. I mean, to be able to play, he loves football. So, him being around his teammates was really good for him.”

As for where Cook can improve in 2025, Skipper said he can become a complete running back as a runner, receiver, and pass protector.

“The thing about it is we got a couple different backs, situations, different things that happen,” Skipper said. “The thing he’s got to concentrate is his whole game, the run and the pass. Being able to pass block because he can do it, you know what I mean? It’s just how many times and just being ready and don’t get caught off guard.”

Skipper added that it’s important for running backs to continue chasing “perfection.”

“The biggest thing is you can’t stay the same,” Skipper said. “You got to get better. I mean, you got to chase perfection, and so, that’s what he’s here, to work on his game and to be out here, do individual [drills], see what type of condition he is in. He’s been training, but it’s different when you get out here and you running plays. You run from play to play, so you got to get in the football shape. So, it’s good for him to get out here and get rolling.”

Dolphins

After a rough end to the 2024 season, Dolphins players have spoken on the improved culture heading into the new year. Miami HC Mike McDaniel talked about how they shifted the culture and established a set of basic rules to follow.

“I had a team meeting with guys. You can’t run away from things that need to be fixed,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“The football program has to focus on football. There are a lot of things that can’t dominate peoples’ time – being on time, being accountable to each other, [adhering] to runs.”

Jets

The Jets bringing in Justin Fields as their starting quarterback reunites him with his college teammate at Ohio State, TE Jeremy Ruckert. The tight end is excited to play alongside Fields once again.

“It’s been great,” Ruckert said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Anytime you get a chance to reconnect one of your former teammates, whether it’s an old league or in college, it’s great. I’m excited where we’re going as a team and, and, and the culture we’re setting. And I think he’s perfect for that, for that role. And just getting these last couple weeks to get back on the same page and get our timing right with all the guys. It’s been special to be a part of that, but also, you know, kind of get the other guys, get the other guys rolling and and continue to grow as a unit.”

Ruckert thinks Fields’ “mental toughness” is one of his most impressive qualities.

“I think the biggest thing about him is his mental toughness, nothing’s going to rattle him,” Ruckert said. “He’s good for this team, this area. And he wants the pressure. He’s built for it. And just the attitude that he brings and, and the professionalism that he has, he’s shown it ever since we were in college. And then he’ll continue to do that and we’ll rally behind him.”

Ruckert is focused on playing more consistently in the run and passing game.

“I think that’s something I’ve been really focusing on just being the most consistent kind of player I can be, and doing whatever they need me to do, whether that’s in the run game, in the pass game, whatever it is, just continue to get bigger, stronger, faster. And every year you play, you get more experience and, and kind of use that experience to grow and get better. So mainly just take this, run with it and, and just be one of the guys that can bring these guys along.”