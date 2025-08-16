AFC Notes: James Cook, Jermaine Johnson, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills RB James Cook signed a four-year, $46 million extension with $15.28 million guaranteed at signing and $30 million in total guarantees. The deal includes base salaries of $1.28 million, $2.01 million, $9.13 million, $9.68 million, and $10.41 million. (Pro Football Talk)

The deal also has a $7.4 million option bonus in 2026. There are annual per-game roster bonuses of $340k in the new years of the deal, along with $250k in workout bonuses in the same years. (Pro Football Talk)

Cook’s extension has two escalators: $1 million in 2028 if he plays in 45 percent of offensive snaps in any year prior and the team makes the playoffs, and another $1 million if he does it twice from 2025 to 2028. (Pro Football Talk)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel held exit interviews with team leadership at the end of last season to talk about how they can grow and help him accomplish his mission entering his fourth year as Miami’s head coach.

“For me, the reps allow me to understand this job more,” McDaniel said, via The Athletic. “I understand more of my job being tailored to what people need. The job is hard. I definitely feel healthier, stronger and overall the happiest in Year 4. I do not get it twisted, ever. It’s very clear that everyone is depending on me to be better every single year. Everyone is depending on me to be my best. I’m not in the business of letting down people who depend on me.”

McDaniel is hoping to establish a new culture in Miami that involves getting rid of distractions and empowering the core members of the team to step up and hold everyone accountable.

“One of the most difficult things out of all is flipping 2-6 to 6-2,” McDaniel said. “On the back of the core foundation of our team, I think those players had succeeded with drag, and realistically, we just got to the point where the players were ready to hear the coaching and the connectivity with the guys who have been here. As we’ve evolved as players and coaches together, it was easy to identify what people needed from me. No one is talking about a 6-2 turnaround because no one talks about teams that don’t make the playoffs or win playoff games. That has been real for our team, and I think they manifest what they want to take control over every day. I’ve seen very diligent work from everyone, but it’s more than that. You say over and over and over, teams are what matter. Teams are how you’re successful in this league.”

This offseason, the players have stepped up and have shown the willingness to correct errors, even if that means running sprints after practice as punishment for mental mistakes.

“All of it is because (the players) are taking ownership,” McDaniel said. “The more ownership you have, the more you’ll push yourself through adversity. Every single winner is a winner because they won the game of adversity. That’s it, flat out. Forty-five percent of the roster is different every year across the league. You have to create a team, and how do you create a team in a year with half the (roster) being different? Crucial player accountability through the locker room is a competitive advantage if you can (get it). These elements critical to winning, playing together, 11 people unified handling adversity, that’s all developed this offseason.”

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson believes that he’s ready to get back on the field, but trusts the team as they bring him along slowly.

“I feel ready to go, but I trust them,” Johnson said, via PFT. “Like I like to say, they’re backing the Ferrari off the truck a little cautiously right now. I understand it. But I’m ready to go.”