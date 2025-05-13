AFC Notes: James Cook, Mason Taylor, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook was asked during a celebrity poker game about his contract situation, as he has not been taking part in the team’s voluntary offseason program, and it remains to be seen if he will appear for mandatory parts of the program or training camp.

“However it works out, it works out. The business is a business, and I just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates. I necessarily don’t want to talk about it right now, because it’s like, it’s something I want to hold in to myself . . . just let the business take care of the business,” Cook said, via PokerNews.com.

Elijah Moore signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Bills. The contract is fully guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. ( Bills WRsigned a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Bills. The contract is fully guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. ( OTC )

Jets

Jets TE Mason Taylor knows that expectations for him are high, given that his father, DE Jason Taylor, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“There’s high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name,” Taylor said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “But I mean, when people say, like, ‘Oh, let him have his shine,’ you know, ‘Stop saying his dad’s name,’ I mean, I love it. We’re family.”

Aaron Glenn on OT Armand Membou‘s athleticism: Jets HCon OT‘s athleticism: “I could easily say ‘dancing bear’, but everyone says that. he’s an agile, gifted, big man with measurables that everybody wants when it comes to offensive linemen. He’s only going to get better.” ( Zack Rosenblatt )

Patriots

Patriots LB Christian Elliss had a tumultuous start to his career after being released by the Vikings, 49ers, and Eagles during his rookie year in 2021. He reflected on the Raiders sending him an offer sheet of two years, $13.5 million, which New England wound up matching.

“My first few years in the league, it’s been a rough transition,” Elliss said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “So, when I got the offer sheet from the Raiders, I was sitting down with my wife, and it’s a little personal, but I’m sitting there and I’m tearing up. Like, is this really happening? I’ve been cut six, seven times. I’ve been bouncing around the league. Did God really allow this to happen to me?”

Elliss explained how important receiving an extension was for his family.

“We’ve used it to give a little more stable environment for my family,” Elliss said. “We’re looking at getting a house. We’re looking at just getting my family’s side, so we aren’t journeymen, so we aren’t just bouncing around everywhere. I want to see my kids grow up in a house. I want them to have memories of a single house – not just bouncing around. So when we got that contract all these thoughts are going through my mind. It was special. It was special to me, special to my wife.”