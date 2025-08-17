AFC Notes: James Cook, Mike McDaniel, Efton Chism, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension through 2029. When asked about holding in for a contract that lasted over a week and caused him to miss the preseason opener, Cook responded that he wanted to protect himself before finalizing a deal.

“Not more so it would help. Just trying to protect myself,” Cook said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Just trying to stay healthy and just get everything done before I can go out there and play with a clear mindset and just be locked in.”

Cook participated in practice on Tuesday before finalizing his contract the following day. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said there was an “understanding” that it was important for Cook to practice to resume negotiations.

“I think we had an understanding that we need to practice if we’re gonna be able to get back to the table,” Beane said. “And so I think there was good faith on both parts from him and his agent to our side, and once we got him back on the practice field, we really worked hard.”

Cook’s representation, Zac Hiller, said his client could “only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill.”

“James could only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill,” Hiller said. “We are extremely thankful to the entire Bills organization and glad we could make that happen.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said K Tyler Bass (pelvic) is “moving in the right direction” and they are looking to avoid a setback before the start of the regular season, via Katherine Fitzgerald.

said K (pelvic) is “moving in the right direction” and they are looking to avoid a setback before the start of the regular season, via Katherine Fitzgerald. McDermott said LT Dion Dawkins (back) was a full participant in their joint practice against the Bears on Friday, per Joe Buscaglia.

(back) was a full participant in their joint practice against the Bears on Friday, per Joe Buscaglia. Bills RB Darrynton Evans suffered a hamstring injury during Friday’s practice. (Alaina Getzenberg)

suffered a hamstring injury during Friday’s practice. (Alaina Getzenberg) Bills DB Te’Cory Couch also suffered a hamstring injury at the joint practice against the Bears. (Sal Capaccio)

Dolphins

Lions LB Grant Stuard threw some shade to the Dolphins following their joint practices, saying he’s not sure “if they practice how we practice.” When asked about Stuard’s words, Miami HC Mike McDaniel said it doesn’t affect him “whatsoever.”

“Literally does not affect me whatsoever,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “I hope we get the absolute best practice from Grant and everybody else between the whistles. That makes us better. I think there’s a lot of noise and I would file that into the noise category.”

Patriots

Patriots undrafted WR Efton Chism is working to make the active roster and recorded six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in their 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders. New England QB Josh Dobbs said Chism fits “really well” in OC Josh McDaniels‘ scheme.

“He fits really well within the scheme and offense. He does a great job in the routes that he has of being fast when he needs to but also being strategic when he needs to,” Dobbs said, via PatriotsWire. “He’s a QB-friendly target in the red zone or on third down. He gets a lot of good matchups, and he wins those matchups, which is most important.”