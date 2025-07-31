AFC Notes: James Cook Talks, Bills, Dolphins Secondary, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook is anxiously awaiting a contract extension and said that he knows he’s going to get paid his worth.

“I mean, we have talks. I’m never going to give up,” Cook said, via NY Times. “I mean, I deserve it — what I want, what I need. It’s going to eventually happen.”

Cook was asked if he believes that will get done in Buffalo.

“I mean, however it happens, it’s going to get done. Wherever it happens,” he said.

Bills GM Brandon Beane remains adamant that the team wants to keep Cook, while also acknowledging that they have to continue planning for the future just in case talks don’t come to fruition.

“As I’ve said all along, I love James Cook. You know how I am. I want to draft, develop, re-sign our own,” Beane began. “It is a business. We have to fit it in, not only cash, but cap, and sometimes, you can look at it and say, ‘Well, you know, you go to this website or whatever, they could fit him in if they did this and this.’ But we also have to look at ’26, ’27 and beyond, because you can walk yourself into one of those years where you’re like, ‘Oh man, there’s not a lot of guys, we can take them out here.’ We would have to trade or cut someone that we wouldn’t want to lose. … So all those things have to make sense for us to fit in him.”

Cook added that he never considered sitting out due to his desire for an extension.

“It’s my job. I’ve got to participate so I won’t get fined. It’s just come out here and show them that I’m ready to go and earn what I’ve got to go get,” he said, adding that he felt it gave him a little leverage. “I don’t owe it to nobody but my teammates and myself and my family. So by me participating, showing my teammates that I love the game and that I’m willing to be out here.”

Beane said WR Elijah Moore could be back as soon as Thursday or Friday and WR Curtis Samuel “not that quick but sooner rather than later.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Cam Smith has drawn praise so far this offseason, including from fellow CB Kader Kohou, based on what he has shown on the practice field.

“I feel like he’s way more focused,” Kohou said of Smith, via DolphinsWire.com. “He hasn’t played up to his standards and he knows that. So he’s just working every day hard. I’ve seen him. He’s here a little bit earlier. He’s more into his playbook. His body looks better; he’s taking care of himself a little more. And being close to him, I just think he has that mentality like this is the year for him.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Dolphins S Ashtyn Davis suffered a non-contact injury, but “it wasn’t the worst” diagnosis. It will not keep him out for the season. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots’ recently signed LB Robert Spillane has developed a unique training program throughout his career, including “eyes-closed training.”

“Oh, there are many layers to this program I’ve developed over the years,” Spillane said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Yeah, that’s one of the many unorthodox things that I do that has helped me get to where I’m at.”

Spillane described that training with his eyes closed was something he created on his own, saying it helps his understanding of how to drop into certain positions.

“I didn’t really learn it from anybody, so it’s from the ground up, self-taught,” Spillane said. “It’s basically just a confidence drill. As a middle linebacker, you want to know where you are on the field at all times — within the positioning of the field, understanding the schematics, where the other players are around you. So you close your eyes and take away the most basic thing you use to understand that. You’ve really got to rely on your instincts and your trust.”

Patriots LB Christian Elliss said Spillane will even walk up hiking trails backwards with a blindfold covering his eyes.

“When he told me that, I was like, ‘This has to be a joke,’” Elliss said. “There’s no way you’re walking backward up a mountain with a blindfold. But in his words, he was like, ‘I trust my body enough, and I trust my memory enough that I’ll make it up that mountain.’ And he did it, so what am I supposed to say to that?”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said CB Marcus Jones could participate on offense but said the team needs him most on special teams: “We need Marcus to be an elite punt returner… We’ll start there.” (Mark Daniels)

said CB could participate on offense but said the team needs him most on special teams: “We need Marcus to be an elite punt returner… We’ll start there.” (Mark Daniels) Patriots third-round OL Jared Wilson started at left guard with OL Garrett Bradbury nursing an injury on Wednesday. (Andrew Callahan)