AFC Notes: James Gladstone, DeMeco Ryans, Braden Smith, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts OT Braden Smith ended last season on the non-football injury list with a personal matter. When talking to reporters at the NFL Combine, GM Chris Ballard said Smith is doing well and wants to continue his playing career.

“What I will tell you is he’s doing really well, and he wants to play football,” Ballard said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We’ll work through the rest of it.”

Ballard wouldn’t weigh into Smith’s matter and reiterated they are supportive of him.

“(Smith’s) dealing with it,” Ballard said. “We’re supporting Braden, think the world of him. He’s been a great player for us. We’ll see going forward.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ new GM James Gladstone said they plan on prioritizing their offensive and defensive lines this offseason.

“Where it stands right now, we’ll prioritize positions really across the front both offensively and defensively and those that put points on the board,” said Gladstone, via the team’s YouTube. “That’s where my mind goes. Beyond it, we’ll continue to round out.”

Texans

The Texans moved on from former OC Bobby Slowik despite reaching the NFC Divisional round. DeMeco Ryans commented their offensive line needs to improve and they wanted to hit the “reset button” this offseason.

“We can continue to improve on the offensive line,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “As everyone knows, we had some miscues there. I think hitting the reset button will allow us to, the guys we have, they played some good ball, it wasn’t all bad, but, collectively, I think we can do a better job just by everybody being on the same page, hearing one voice of how we’re communicating to the offensive line and I think that will help the guys we have.”

As for why they moved on from Slowik and OL coach Chris Strausser, Ryans reiterated they think their offense can improve.

“We can gain improvement,” Ryans said. “And that is ultimately why it came down to the decision to make the move, because I feel like we can improve and can get better.”

Ryans said creating better protection for C.J. Stroud is a “main point of emphasis” this offseason.

“Getting better protection for C.J. is definitely a main point of emphasis for us,” Ryans said. “We know when C.J. is protected, he has a clean pocket, he’s a pretty good quarterback. I constantly show guys clips in our meeting after a game of plays when we protect well and we should we have a good pocket, I’ll show guys explosives, show outstanding throws that C.J. is able to make in the middle of the field, along the sideline.”