AFC Notes: Jeff Hafley, Drake Maye, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Dolphins, Patriots

Jon-Eric Sullivan sat down for his first interview as the Dolphins’ new general manager. Sullivan acknowledged that they inherently have to play through cold-weather locations in the AFC East, but doesn’t want to sacrifice their “speed and explosion” and intends to bolster both of their lines.

“Our division runs through Buffalo and New England and New York, cold-weather places,” Sullivan said, via the team’s YouTube. “There’s a saying in our business, fast gets slow but big doesn’t get small. We’re not going to sacrifice speed and explosion and skill for a bunch of big stiff guys, but we’re going to have substance to us at all levels of our team. At corner, at receiver, at running back, and certainly up front. It starts with the quarterback, and then we’ll build this team from the inside out. We’ve got to be dominant on the offensive line, dominant on the defensive line.”

Regarding the Dolphins’ new HC Jeff Hafley , Albert Breer writes that Miami was searching for a head coach who could collaborate with Sullivan and senior vice president of football and business administration Brandon Shore .

Breer mentions that Miami wants to improve at "identifying and developing young talent."

Jonathan Jones mentions that a name to watch for the Dolphins OC job is Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio.

The Patriots are set to play in the AFC Championship against the Texans, just one year after finishing 4-13 at the bottom of their division. New England QB Drake Maye said they aren’t trying to prove anything to anyone after last year’s struggles.

“We’re not trying to prove anybody wrong or anybody right,” Maye said, via Albert Breer of SI. “And when we’re in games, we’re playing good defense, trying to show good teams that we can play with them. I think we’ve done that all year. I don’t think we’ve shied away yet. We haven’t really gotten our butts kicked by anybody.”

New England’s results this season drew some skepticism because of their weak strength of schedule. Veteran WR Stefon Diggs said they don’t pay attention to any outside noise.

“I don’t think we buy into what everyone else [says],” Diggs said. “Everybody that comes into work each and every day here ain’t over here saying we got a Cinderella story. Like, nah, we come in and work hard, we do what we are supposed to—and we try our best on Sundays. It’s not too much of a story. Everybody else can buy into that narrative. For us, we try to be a good football team, a well-coached football team, and do the right things consistently.”

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson said they prepared for the Texans’ strong defense and stayed disciplined throughout the Divisional Round.

“This has become a really good team,” Stevenson said. “We know what the Texans’ defense brought and what they were going to bring throughout the week—great defense, especially when you look at the numbers and stats. They’re up there in everything. So we knew it was going to be a hard fight. But we knew we’re good, too. Our offense is good, too. We know how to get the ball rolling good up front. We’re disciplined. So, no Cinderella stories around here.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye has lost three fumbles and had three more recovered so far in the postseason, but they have still managed to get to the AFC Championship game. Maye feels he needs to be more decisive and speed up his internal clock to avoid losing the ball in the pocket as much.

“I’ve got to do a better job stepping up and hit guys downfield when we had chances. I have to be better with the football when I’m taking off and running,” Maye said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “From there, just know the football is the prized possession. When we don’t turn the ball over, and put the team in the best spots, I like our chances.”