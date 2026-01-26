AFC Notes: Jeff Hafley, Sean McDermott, Terry Pegula, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills owner Terry Pegula said he decided to fire HC Sean McDermott based on the team’s loss to Denver.

“I did not fire Coach [McDermott] based on a bad officiating decision. If I can take you into that locker room, I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall year after year — 13 seconds, missed field goal, the catch,” Pegula said, via ESPN. “So, I just sensed in that locker room, like, where do we go from here with what we have? And that was the basis for my decision.”

Pegula reiterated that he has confidence in GM Brandon Beane and pointed out his roster construction as a reason to keep him on board.

“You see teams in the league — I’m not going to mention team names — but they have a great year, good year, and the next year the success doesn’t continue,” Pegula said. “You don’t get in the playoffs seven straight years in this National Football League, where there are very few blowouts and dozens and dozens of close games every year. You don’t get there without having talent and a great organization, and Brandon and his staff have brought in, regularly, players. I mean, look at the injuries we had this year. We’re down, guys on the practice squad contributing in big games. You don’t do that without talent in the front office.”

Bills

Per Tony Pauline, Bills FB Reggie Gilliam could be a salary cap casualty this offseason because of the changes that are coming on the roster. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent, and the Bills are currently $11,605,834 over the cap.

could be a salary cap casualty this offseason because of the changes that are coming on the roster. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent, and the Bills are currently $11,605,834 over the cap. According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Bills QB Josh Allen, former Colts QB Philip Rivers, and Broncos QB coach Davis Webb all share the same agent. Rivers and Webb are potential head coach candidates for Buffalo.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley will have a lot of work in front of him as he builds a new staff in Miami, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

will have a lot of work in front of him as he builds a new staff in Miami, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. On the defensive side of the ball, Breer mentions Packers LB coach Sean Duggan and DL coach DeMarcus Covington as options for Hafley to bring over as coordinator. Duggan followed Hafley from Boston College to Green Bay.

and DL coach as options for Hafley to bring over as coordinator. Duggan followed Hafley from Boston College to Green Bay. Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said the firing of former HC Mike McDaniel was an “ownership decision” that happened before his second interview. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

said the firing of former HC was an “ownership decision” that happened before his second interview. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) The Dolphins are hiring Titans WR Tyke Tolbert in the same role on the staff of new HC Jeff Hafley. (Wolfe)