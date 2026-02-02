AFC Notes: Jeffery Simmons, Chimere Dike, Robert Saleh, Texans, Titans

Texans

Jonathan M Alexander reports the Texans are expected to hire Giants assistant OL coach James Ferentz to their coaching staff.

Titans

Titans rookie WR Chimere Dike isn’t taking anything for granted at the Pro Bowl after being selected on the special teams’ unit as a return man.

“Being here, it’s a little bit surreal, to be honest,” Dike said, via Jim Wyatt. “Just being around this caliber of players, some of the best in the league, it’s exciting. I’m going to learn from them and also enjoy the week. It’s great to be here. It’s just nice to be around the guys and have some fun.”

Titans

The Titans hired former 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their head coach to instill a violent, tough culture, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons is fully bought in to his new coach because he feels their football values align, and they want to operate the same way.

“I (told) him: That’s my style of play,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “Everything Coach Saleh has said, that’s how I like to play the game. I like to play fast and violent, and everybody knows I am probably one of the biggest smack-talkers in the league, not only on Sundays, but I talk smack at practice.”

“So, me and coach are going to get along just fine. I know the way he wants his guys to play, and that is my style of football.”

Simmons couldn’t hold back his excitement about getting to work with Saleh, given his defensive background and the fact that he will be the one calling defensive plays on game day.

“Everything he stands for, and everything he talks about, the conversations that we’ve had, it’s everything I want to hear,” Simmons said. “Especially coming from a defensive coach, someone who I know is going to call our plays on defense, I am excited. I am excited to get to work with him.”

“I told him: I’m ready to get to work with him, and I’m ready to learn and figure out what’s his philosophy. We’ve chopped it up a little bit, but I am excited to figure out his defense. You hear guys talking about it, and you watch tape and see how excited his defense it, and you see the energy that he brings on the sideline. I am looking forward to that and ready to get to work for him.”