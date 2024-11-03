AFC Notes: Jermaine Burton, Za’Darius Smith, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters said he’s been pleased by WR Jermaine Burton this year and he’s assuring the rookie receiver his time in the lineup will come.

“He’s made plays since he’s been here when the ball comes his way,” Walters said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “Not playing was somewhat the details and all that. But a lot of that was the guys in front of him. Andrei (Iosivas) is playing well. Tee (Higgins) and Chase and he understands. I always told him to be ready. He was getting a little frustrated not playing. I always told him it’s a long season. Your time is going to come and when it comes you have to be ready to make plays and he made a play in the last game.”

Joe Burrow said Burton shows some veteran ability to get open and thinks he just needs to translate that into their offensive structure.

“He does the little things within the route to get open like a vet does. You don’t have to teach him to separate,” Burrow said. “He knows how to do that. You just have to teach them how to do it within the structure of the offense. And that’s the process that every rookie goes through. He’s smart enough and willing to learn that he’ll get to that point. He’s going to be a really good player. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Walters said Burton is improving his connection with Burrow and understanding what the quarterback is looking for.

“The receiver has to know what the quarterback is expecting on each route. It’s just consistency from a preparation standpoint, from a practice standpoint,” Walters said. “As a receiver, you always want to give the quarterback confidence that you know what to do, where to line up, you know the route. He’s getting better and better each day at that.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Burton is a healthy scratch after missing the team walkthrough on Saturday.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he is concerned the injury suffered by rookie TE Erick All is a serious one. (Kelsey Conway)

said he is concerned the injury suffered by rookie TE is a serious one. (Kelsey Conway) Taylor also commented on WR Jermaine Burton being inactive, saying it was necessary and that no further punishment is expected: “We have to handle all our business in the right way.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith had no comment when asked about the report that he was being traded to the Lions. (Chris Easterling)

had no comment when asked about the report that he was being traded to the Lions. (Chris Easterling) Browns DE Myles Garrett on the rumors involving Smith: “I got no idea. I focus on my job here and getting this team out of the hole we’re in.” (Zac Jackson)

on the rumors involving Smith: “I got no idea. I focus on my job here and getting this team out of the hole we’re in.” (Zac Jackson) Browns QB Jameis Winston said his faith in the team is unwavering but added that the offense needs to eliminate its costly mistakes. ( said his faith in the team is unwavering but added that the offense needs to eliminate its costly mistakes. ( Scott Petrak

Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate was fined $5,130 for a facemask, CB Martin Emerson was fined $8,012 for a hip-drop tackle, and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was fined $11,817 for striking/kicking/kneeing in Week 8.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on RB Derrick Henry , who reached 100 career rushing touchdowns in Week 9, becoming the tenth player in NFL history to do so: “Derrick Henry is different. He’s adding a dimension that we haven’t had before.” (Jamison Hensley)

on RB , who reached 100 career rushing touchdowns in Week 9, becoming the tenth player in NFL history to do so: “Derrick Henry is different. He’s adding a dimension that we haven’t had before.” (Jamison Hensley) Henry gave credit to his offensive line for the accomplishment: “I give the credit to the guys who are blocking and making my job easier.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on his connection with WR Zay Flowers: “I have chemistry with all of those guys. It’s a pick-your-poison offense.” (Zrebiec)