AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Patriots, Dolphins

Dolphins S Jevon Holland was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (low block) in Week 16.

Chad Graff of The Athletic dove into the Patriots’ offseason needs in free agency with potential solutions.

Patriots DE Keion White made controversial statements regarding the franchise and the lack of success under HC Jerod Mayo this season, which he stood by when asked about after the team’s loss to the Chargers.

“You wrote exactly what I said,” White told Karen Guregian. “I stand by everything I said. If people choose to read the whole article, or just read the headline, I really don’t care how anybody took it. As long as we’re good on the inside, and me and Mayo have an understanding, I still rock by him, I’m still with him. And me and him know what it is, and what it ain’t. People on the outside can take it any way they want to take it. It don’t matter to me.”

“I stand by that. If you’re not producing in the NFL, you should get out,” White continued. “If you’re not useful, not get out, but things should be changed. That’s anybody. It’s a production-based business. Whatever you gotta do in everything, me included, that’s what you gotta do. I don’t hold no ill will towards anybody. And I know it’s a ‘what have you done for me lately’ league, and I accept that. It is what it is. I acknowledge I’m not doing good at run defense. We’re not getting pressure on the quarterback right now. That’s production. I think, still, something gotta change. We’re losing, so obviously, we gotta change something. If you keep doing the same thing, you keep losing. Like I said if we keep doing the same thing … something’s gotta change.”

White noted that he isn’t concerned about what people say on social media and that he doesn’t believe his comments have divided the team.

“There’s a lot of social media general managers on the internet,” White said. “As long as I’m on the same page with my teammates, first and foremost, and every single one of my teammates doesn’t have a single problem with me or hasn’t had a single problem with me all year. And we’re all on the same page, and we all stick by each other. That’s first and foremost what I care about. So as long as my comments haven’t divided us, I don’t care how anybody takes it. That’s anybody that’s not in this locker room, me, coaches, anybody. You can take it how you want to take it. Me and the team, they all rock with me…If you do the same thing over and over again without different results, or changing anything, then you’re going to get the same results.”