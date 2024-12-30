AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Patriots, Dolphins

Dolphins
- Dolphins S Jevon Holland was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (low block) in Week 16.
Patriots
Chad Graff of The Athletic dove into the Patriots’ offseason needs in free agency with potential solutions.
- Starting with WR, Graff believes it “almost feels like [Tee] Higgins or bust” despite the belief that they would have to overpay to get him to sign there.
- If New England is forced to go another direction, Graff names Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, Bills WR Amari Cooper, Texans WR Stefon Diggs or Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins as the next tier of talent available, with Godwin as the best choice because of his age.
- Graff calls the offensive line the other top priority, with Vikings OT Cam Robinson and Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley as the best options at tackle in the free agent market.
- Moving to the interior line, Graff is intrigued by Eagles G Mekhi Becton because of his versatility. He also mentions Chiefs G Trey Smith, Bears G Teven Jenkins, and Colts G Will Fries as options.
- Despite the success of CB Christian Gonzalez, the potential departure of CB Jonathan Jones could create a need for an outside corner. San Francisco CB Charvarius Ward, Lions CB Carlton Davis, and Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr. make sense to Graff because of their ability to slot in anywhere.
- Finally, Graff thinks the Patriots could use pass rush help with targets like Chargers OLB Khalil Mack or Jets DE Haason Reddick if they want a younger option.
Patriots DE Keion White made controversial statements regarding the franchise and the lack of success under HC Jerod Mayo this season, which he stood by when asked about after the team’s loss to the Chargers.
“You wrote exactly what I said,” White told Karen Guregian. “I stand by everything I said. If people choose to read the whole article, or just read the headline, I really don’t care how anybody took it. As long as we’re good on the inside, and me and Mayo have an understanding, I still rock by him, I’m still with him. And me and him know what it is, and what it ain’t. People on the outside can take it any way they want to take it. It don’t matter to me.”
“I stand by that. If you’re not producing in the NFL, you should get out,” White continued. “If you’re not useful, not get out, but things should be changed. That’s anybody. It’s a production-based business. Whatever you gotta do in everything, me included, that’s what you gotta do. I don’t hold no ill will towards anybody. And I know it’s a ‘what have you done for me lately’ league, and I accept that. It is what it is. I acknowledge I’m not doing good at run defense. We’re not getting pressure on the quarterback right now. That’s production. I think, still, something gotta change. We’re losing, so obviously, we gotta change something. If you keep doing the same thing, you keep losing. Like I said if we keep doing the same thing … something’s gotta change.”
White noted that he isn’t concerned about what people say on social media and that he doesn’t believe his comments have divided the team.
