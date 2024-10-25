AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Kendrick Bourne, Browns, Patriots, Ravens

Browns

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy admitted he was frustrated after QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson sailed a ball over his head.

“Yeah, I want to have that back. That’s showing that emotion,” Jeudy said, via PFT. “I don’t want to leave that emotion as well. Sometimes y’all see that and say, ‘Oh, he’s selfish,’ but that’s just somebody who’s passionate about the game, who works too hard throughout the week and year round to come out there on Sunday and perform to their best ability. So, it’d be tough when you’re not capable of doing that due to certain circumstance, but you got to be better on that. By showing y’all I’m frustrated, I got to be better at that.”

Patriots

Doug Kyed, citing a team source, reports there are people within the organization who believe some of the Patriots’ problems stem from its lack of an experienced staff.

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt said they held a team meeting on Thursday morning where they talked about players needing to be better off the field in regards to taking care of their bodies and making better choices: “Work harder. Rehab harder.” (Mark Daniels)

said they held a team meeting on Thursday morning where they talked about players needing to be better off the field in regards to taking care of their bodies and making better choices: “Work harder. Rehab harder.” (Mark Daniels) Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is helping develop their younger players on the roster: “We have to keep helping young guys become who they truly want to be — they just can’t see it, the vision is not there. It takes a village to raise a kid. So as a team, that’s what we are — we’re helping our young guys grow and we just have to keep fighting to help them be where they want to be.” (Mike Reiss)

is helping develop their younger players on the roster: “We have to keep helping young guys become who they truly want to be — they just can’t see it, the vision is not there. It takes a village to raise a kid. So as a team, that’s what we are — we’re helping our young guys grow and we just have to keep fighting to help them be where they want to be.” (Mike Reiss) Bourne is committed to being a part of the Patriots: “This is where I want to be. … I want to, because when it starts popping, it’s going to be popping, and so I want to be a part of it. My calling is to be here and help these guys here in this organization here. And I really, like, genuinely saying that. I really mean that. And so I’m excited where we’re at. It’s tough right now. It’s supposed to be tough.” (Doug Kyed)

Ravens

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ‘s MRI revealed he did not suffer a major knee injury and is walking around with “little discomfort.”

‘s MRI revealed he did not suffer a major knee injury and is walking around with “little discomfort.” Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard the Ravens are shopping for pass rusher help ahead of the trade deadline, as they’re not content with the production they’ve gotten from their reserves.