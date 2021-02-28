AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Steelers

Jets

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com spoke to an NFL agent who suggested that the Jets will have difficulty in luring free-agent receivers without a definitive answer at quarterback.

“It’s the first question they’re all going to ask, after they know the money,” said the agent. “Money is always going to matter most to some guys. But if it’s close, the Jets are going to have some tough questions to answer.”

Another agent told Vacchiano that he expects top receivers on the market to be dissuaded by the fact New York likely won’t identify their starting quarterback until the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Players don’t like uncertainty,” said the agent. “I would think those (top receivers) will want to know who their quarterback is going to be, not just for this year, but for the length of their new deal.”

Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Jets, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)

has met virtually with the Jets, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo) Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

has met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo) Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Jets. (Justin Melo)

