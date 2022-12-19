AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Titans

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh is confident WR Corey Davis (concussion) can play Thursday. (Brian Costello)

is confident WR (concussion) can play Thursday. (Brian Costello) Jets WR Denzel Mims (concussion) is most likely out for Thursday night, according to Saleh. (Costello)

(concussion) is most likely out for Thursday night, according to Saleh. (Costello) Saleh was also unwilling to name a starting quarterback for Thursday. Jets QB Mike White is still dealing with fractured ribs. (Rich Cimini)

is still dealing with fractured ribs. (Rich Cimini) When it came to QB Zach Wilson , Saleh said the following: “Kid is going to be a good QB. In this instant-coffee world, people want to see immediate results.” (Cimini)

, Saleh said the following: “Kid is going to be a good QB. In this instant-coffee world, people want to see immediate results.” (Cimini) Saleh admitted he overthought the decision on not using a timeout at the end of the game, wanting to beat a potential booth review and rushing back to the line of scrimmage. Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

The Patriots shockingly lost to the Raiders after WR Jakobi Meyers received a lateral from RB Rhamondre Stevenson and his ensuing lateral was intercepted by Raiders OLB Chandler Jones, who took it 48 yards for a touchdown.

Meyers was in tears after the game and took the blame for the loss, explaining his inexplicable decision with the score tied.

“I was just trying to do too much and trying to be a hero, I guess,” Meyers said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I didn’t see the dude back there (when I was) throwing the ball. As I said, I was just trying to do too much. I should have just gone down with the ball. That was just me. That was it. I promise you, that was just me trying to make a play. … (The plan was) just to run the ball, go down, to go overtime. I got the ball, and I tried to make a play.”

“I thought I saw Mac open,” Meyers added. “I didn’t see Chandler Jones at the time. I just thought he was open and tried to give it to him and let him try to make a play with it. But the score was tied, so I should have just tried to go down. It ain’t even about Rhamondre. Once he gives it to me, I’m smart enough to know the score was tied and to go down with it. Whether he gave me the ball or not, he gave it to me because he trusts me, and I’ve just got to be smarter with it.”

Patriots WR Matthew Slater on Meyers’ lateral: “It’s not his fault. We wouldn’t be in the game without him. He’s one of the most dependable, smartest toughest football players on this team, and we’ll go down with him 10 out of 10 times.” (Cox)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on leaving the game with an ankle injury before returning on Sunday: “Whatever the top rating on the pain scale, it was that. It was in my hands just to see where I was at. I was in a lot of pain but was able to get back out there and play.” (Ian Rapoport)