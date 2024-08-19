AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Bo Nix, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix shined in the team’s second preseason game on Sunday, leading them to a 27-2 win. Denver HC Sean Payton was impressed by the performance but wouldn’t name Nix the starter over QBs Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham yet.

“Listen, he’s played well,” Payton said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight. I’ll let you guys know when the time comes, but I thought he played well.”

“You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in. You’ve got to feel the poise when he’s playing. I thought he was sharp, obviously, I think he was 8 for 9. He does a good job of distributing the football, understanding zones, man-to-man, what coverage concepts we’re getting.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was thrilled to see WR Tim Patrick score a touchdown in their second preseason game after suffering season-ending injuries in the last two seasons.

“You can really go back historically and then try to find players that have been out for two years, and it’s tough,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “It’s a long time in this sport. So when he has a moment like that or when he has a practice where you see him getting back to form, it’s encouraging.”

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic notes that Chargers backup QB Easton Stick is running out of chances to prove himself this offseason.

is running out of chances to prove himself this offseason. Popper adds that Stick has three turnovers in two starts so far in the preseason, but has also thrown at least ten interceptions in team drills during training camp.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on if Stick’s performance had him considering changes at the backup quarterback spot: “No. Why would it? We have one of the best starting quarterbacks in the world, and the next quarterback would be under the same expectations as if Justin was (healthy). … We’d still want to see the same type of performance and improvement.”