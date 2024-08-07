AFC Notes: Joe Alt, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Through their rotation of QBs in the early stages of camp, Broncos HC Sean Payton has been impressed with how first-round QB Bo Nix handles himself in the pocket.

“You see pretty good pocket sense,” Payton said, via the team’s YouTube. “Doesn’t take a lot of sacks. I think when he knows when the play’s over, time to go, and then, I think he can make plays when he’s going. I used to say this all the time, ‘The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line.’ And there are some — Brees was one of those guys. He was a tough sack. The ball came out and I think Bo has traits like that.”

Chargers

The Chargers added first-round OT Joe Alt and slotted him at RT despite having no prior experience there. Alt feels good about the transition so far and cited LT Rashawn Slater as one of the reasons.

“The transition has gone pretty smoothly actually. Put a lot of time and effort into it and I’m feeling very comfortable on the right side,” Alt said, via Gavino Borquez of the Chargers Wire. “I’ve been going to [Slater] after every single practice and if he sees anything in the drill work or in the film, coming back the next day. If he sees things, I’ve been going to him.”

“He plays the position on the left side. He knows so much about the position that [I’ve] really been leaning on him to see things I can improve and work extra drill work after practice and before practice and during walk-throughs have been huge for me.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers worked out QB Re-al Mitchell, QB Luis Perez, and WR Isaiah Wooden.

Chiefs

Kansas City made big off-season moves at WR by signing veteran Marquise Brown and adding first-rounder Xavier Worthy. Chiefs WR Skyy Moore plans to keep his head down and work hard to earn a role in their deep room.

“Honestly, I feel like it just, like you said, just didn’t happen,” Moore said, via Sports Illustrated’s Jordan Foote. “I came up here, put the work in, did what I had to do and sometimes it just doesn’t go the way you planned it to. Get right back on the horse and keep riding.”

“I’m just coming in every day [as] the same person. Just putting the work in. I believe that once you put the work in, the rest is not up to me. I just want to focus on what I can control and just keep getting better.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice did not share if he’s talked to the NFL about the multi-vehicle crash he was involved in this offseason: “It’s still a legal process. My (legal) team is handling that.” (Nate Taylor)