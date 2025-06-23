AFC Notes: Joe Alt, J.K. Dobbins, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos landed RB J.K. Dobbins as an unrestricted free agent earlier this week. Dobbins called signing with Denver a “no-brainer” decision.

“[The] defense is really good, like super good, the quarterback is amazing, I like the [running backs] room, as well, the O-line is amazing, as well,” Dobbins said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “It was a no-brainer — coach Sean Payton … I know I’m going to get coached well here.”

The Chargers used an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins this offseason, which would’ve required him to negotiate a contract to stay in Los Angeles if he didn’t sign with another team by July 22. Dobbins says he’s going to have a “chip on my shoulder” going up against his former team.

“Yeah, that was a little weird,” Dobbins said. “But that was something for my agent to handle — [but] good luck to them, I’m a Bronco now, they’ve got to see me twice a year. Of course I’m going to have a chip on my shoulder, but here I’m worried about winning. I don’t want to just beat the Chargers, I want to get a ring. That’s my goal, just to bring a Super Bowl to this city.”

Broncos DC Vance Joseph called Dobbins “one of the best backs” they played against last season.

“I thought he was one of the best backs we saw (last season),” Joseph said. “His intelligence on third down, he’s a three-down back … one-on-one he was a tough tackle for us, I’m glad he’s a Bronco.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman expects a big season out of second-year RT Joe Alt, saying he thinks he’ll be a “hands-down All-Pro” in 2025.

“Joe Alt, I think you’re going to see a hands-down All-Pro this year. Hands down. I can see it right now. Last year he was 21 years old and he was just like Clifford the Big Red Dog, just figuring things out. He’s really worked hard this offseason. He’s getting into his strength. And he walked into my office the day after the season and went through a litany of things he feels he can do better. He’s already doing them out here. Just elite-level type stuff,” Roman said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was the fifth-most pressured quarterback in the NFL a year ago, as he had a pressure rate of 33 percent. Kansas City pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier credited Mahomes for his performance despite the high pressure rate and praised him for standing in the pocket to create some downfield plays.

“(Patrick Mahomes) stood in there and delivered a ton of passes that, I think when we went back and looked throughout the whole season of the pass game, your respect and admiration for him really grew because of what he was willing to do and how he was willing to stand in there,” Bleymaier said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “It all ties in together. Sometimes it’s the protection upfront that gets a lot of the highlighted attention; it’s all three levels that really can have an impact on going deep and completing some of those passes.”