AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher provided a progress report on what they’re seeing from QB Joe Burrow as he continues his recovery from last year’s season-ending wrist injury.

“He’s been good overall. It was obviously nice to see him uncork a couple of those long ones on the run the other day,” Pitcher said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “I think you’ve seen all the deep range that he needs. I think the accuracy has been there. He’s continuing to get that timing down a little bit, if there’s anything that’s popped up here and there, it might just be getting that part all the way back to certain guys. But he looks like he’s gonna be able do everything we need him to do to win a whole lot of football games.”

Browns

The Browns parted ways with OC Alex Van Pelt this offseason and brought in OC Ken Dorsey as his replacement. Although Dorsey has extended experience as the offensive play-caller, he only wants to win and has no problem with Stefanski remaining in that role.

“At the end of the day, from day one in this process of interviewing and all that, Kevin was very upfront and honest about everything, and you don’t always get that in the league,” Dorsey said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And he was very upfront. And so I knew it going in that there was going to be a process to go through, and at the end of the day, I want to win football games and Kevin’s a fantastic play caller, and I feel good about where we’re at.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has watched tape from his previous games and believes that he was overweight and slower than he should have been. He said that he was motivated by the desire to get better and be at his fastest, so he would not be caught from behind.

“I was fat,” Jackson told Jonathan Jones of CBS. “I just saw a video from two years ago, against the Browns, and I looked out of shape. My eyes might be deceiving me, but I think I looked a little slower. But not now.”

“Just so I can move around without getting fatigued,” Jackson said of improving himself. “I don’t like to get caught if I do decide to run. I’m only 27. I’m still young. It doesn’t have anything to do with age.”