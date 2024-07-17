AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Roquan Smith, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- According to an ESPN survey, Bengals QB Joe Burrow was voted the second-best QB in the NFL.
- A rival executive outlined Burrow’s profile: “Burrow is still probably the most consistent of all the guys. A pure thrower who’s in complete command of the offense and comes up big in big moments. He knows when to attack and be aggressive vs. when to take the easy yards. And the dude is so tough.” (ESPN)
Ravens
- According to an ESPN survey, Ravens LB Roquan Smith was voted the second-best off-ball linebacker in the league.
- A veteran coach detailed Smith’s game: “Tremendous blitzer, very physical, plays with excellent power and leverage. Better run player than pass player in my opinion. But he covers a ton of ground in a hurry, great burst. Couldn’t be in a better spot than Baltimore.” (ESPN)
- In another ESPN survey, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was voted the fourth-best QB in the NFL.
- A veteran personnel evaluator believes Jackson is looking to evolve his game: “I don’t think he wants to be the runner he used to be. He wants to be a pure pocket passer because that’s how you prolong your career and win late in the season.” (ESPN)
- A third ESPN survey revealed that Ravens TE Mark Andrews was voted the third-best TE in the league.
- A league personnel evaluator noted Andrews’ much-needed consistency in Baltimore: “He’s helped keep that passing game afloat for a long time. A lot of receivers have come and gone there, but not him.”
Steelers
- According to an ESPN survey, Steelers LB Patrick Queen was voted the fourth-best off-ball linebacker in the league.
- An NFC executive is worried about how Queen will perform without Ravens LB Roquan Smith: “Lack of instincts might show now that he’s not playing next to Superman [Roquan Smith].” (ESPN)
