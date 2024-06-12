AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow wouldn’t give a percentage of how he feels but said he’ll be ready for the season. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

wouldn’t give a percentage of how he feels but said he’ll be ready for the season. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Burrow continued on his rehab: “I’ve been through this before. I know exactly what it is going to take to be in tip-top shape come September. I’m really happy with how we’ve handled it so far.” ( Dehner Jr.

On how injuries have affected him mentally, Burrow said: “Whenever the injuries start to stack up your football mortality kind of comes into the back of your mind. So, that’s definitely something I’ve thought about and something I have had to fight through.” (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stated he’s letting his agents handle all the details with a new contract: “For me, I’m all about ball.” (Zac Jackson)

stated he’s letting his agents handle all the details with a new contract: “For me, I’m all about ball.” (Zac Jackson) Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski noted WR Amari Cooper ‘s absence from the minicamp isn’t excused: “Really focused on the guys who are here.” (Jackson)

noted WR ‘s absence from the minicamp isn’t excused: “Really focused on the guys who are here.” (Jackson) Stefanski added he’d leave those discussions to Cooper’s agent and GM Andrew Berry: “There’s been a dialogue.” (Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said he feels way more comfortable heading into his second year in OC Todd Monken‘s offense.

“[I feel] way more comfortable,” Flowers said, via Ravens Wire. “It happened so fast, and I had to learn a new playbook so fast that in my head, I was always rushed. So, this year, I’m more patient and just learning everything to the last detail.”

Flowers also said he believes WR Rashod Bateman will have a breakout year.

“Absolutely,” Flowers said, via Ravens Wire. “[Rashod] Bateman goes to work every day. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve seen him putting nothing but work in, and even this year, [he’s] coming back early and trying to get in rhythm with the quarterbacks. I feel like Bateman is going to have a great year this year.”

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley didn’t want last year to be the end of his time in Baltimore: “I feel great. I feel I’m as strong and quick as I’ve ever been. Baltimore is a second home to me.” (Jeff Zrebiec)