AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Liam Coen, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Pete Thamel reports UNLV OLB coach Jeremy Bruce has accepted a defensive quality control job with the Colts.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen spoke about areas the team can improve in ahead of next season.

“I think specifically on offense, being able to be balanced throughout the entire season,” Coen said, via JagsWire.com. “I think that, beginning of the season, our run game really kind of helped us win a lot of those football games. As the season went, our pass game really kind of took on. And to be in this game on Sunday (the Super Bowl), you need both. You need them both, and you need to fire on all cylinders in the playoffs. You got to play your best football in the playoffs and we didn’t happen to play our best football against the Bills.”

“So, and then defensively, we’ve got to continue to limit the explosives in the air in the pass game on third down especially,” Coen added, “And continue to find ways to affect and impact the quarterback in the pass rush. So those are some areas we’re looking to improve.”

Texans

Per Mike Jones of The Athletic, the Texans have significant uncertainty surrounding RB Joe Mixon, who is still dealing with what GM Nick Caserio described as a freak injury and is still planning to return. However, the team would save around $8.5 million if he were released.