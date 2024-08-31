AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Brock Bowers, Kadarius Toney, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

C hargers

The Chargers have only won one preseason game in two appearances through DE Joey Bosa‘s eight-year career with the Chargers. Bosa feels this group is capable of great things and is looking forward to adding more wins to his resume.

“I just want to win games,” Bosa said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “I don’t know if there’s one thing specifically, but I’m happy with how our room is looking, the edge group. I just want to go out there and finally put together one of those seasons as a team that’s like, we’re serious. We’ve had some good years, but I just feel like we have left a lot out there over the years.”

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Panthers CB Shemar Bartholomew was the most claimed player on waivers on Wednesday. Yates adds the Chargers, Saints, and Chiefs also put a claim in.

Chiefs

Kansas City cut WR Kadarius Toney after an up-and-down year and a half with the team. Chiefs GM Brett Veach has no regrets about the trade and knows Toney needs to get his body right to succeed in the league.

“I don’t think we’re sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl [championship] had we not made that trade,” Veach said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “So, from that standpoint, we’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

“Sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason [to] take care of your body. I think that’s a process he’s working through. It’s certainly not for a lack of talent. … If he’s able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he’ll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team.”

Veach added they were willing to bring RB Louis Rees-Zammit back on the practice squad before he signed on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

“We kept it open. We wanted the kid to really look at maybe some different opportunities as well. I think the Jacksonville thing and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table going overseas twice a year. I think that was probably something that interests him.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce updated first-round TE Brock Bowers‘ status after he missed the last few weeks with an undisclosed injury. Pierce has confidence Bowers will be ready to start the season and implied his absence was precautionary.

“Yeah, I feel really good about that to be honest,” Pierce said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “Just again, I’m going to go back to protecting the young guy. Sometimes you get in the league, you have got to be smart and sometimes you have got to protect them from themselves. So, that’s all it is.”