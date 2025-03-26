AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Josh Myers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills addressed their defensive line in free agency, drawing comments from DE Greg Rousseau and DE Joey Bosa, whom GM Brandon Beane signed to a one-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $12 million guaranteed.

“It doesn’t sit well with me. It doesn’t sit well with any of us,” defensive end Greg Rousseau said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “We know we’ve got to be better. I know I’ve got to be better. I’m excited to put my best foot forward out there when it matters most, because that’s what’s important. We’re trying to get to the Super Bowl and win a Super Bowl. … Nobody is hiding from that.”

“I just want to do everything I can possibly to stay healthy and to contribute to this team and be a part of winning,” Bosa told the media. “I’m running out of time here. It’s going fast. I’m in year 10 already, and I just don’t have that many moments left. So, I have to grasp them while I can.”

“[Bosa] plays the game violently, he plays recklessly, without care for his body, which you love,” Beane said of Bosa. “… He knows how to rush. He hasn’t lost that. Played 14 games last year, 41% of the play time, so he can help us. We need to have him help us through the year, and then also hopefully we can qualify for the playoffs and have him fresh, ready to help us down the stretch.”

The Bills signed two defensive linemen, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, who have already been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances due to positive PED tests. The team knew about Hoecht’s suspension but did not know about Ogunjobi’s before agreeing to terms.

“I think the best thing to do is just accept it, accept the suspension and not have to do a whole bunch of running around,” Ogunjobi mentioned of the suspension. “Because at the end of the day, it’s my obligation of what I put in my body, even if it’s a tainted supplement, it’s still my responsibility to know. And you gotta deal with the consequences.”

Dolphins

Dolphins OL James Daniels played right guard for the Steelers, but isn’t sure what position he will be playing in Miami.

“They’re still figuring things out,” Daniels said, via Pro Football Talk. “They just said during OTAs they’ll have a plan, but they just told me they’re still figuring things out right now. It really doesn’t — position-wise, left guard or right guard, it really doesn’t matter.”

Daniels also commented on his Achilles tendon injury in 2024 and said he will be ready for training camp.

“The status of the Achilles, it’s going pretty well,” Daniels added. “I wasn’t lucky to have the Achilles injury, but I was lucky [when] it happened. I had surgery the first week of October. I’m on schedule, I’m on track, so I was really fortunate about the timing in the year where we won’t have to worry about anything this upcoming season.”

Jets

After four years with the Packers, C Josh Myers will be reunited with former Ohio State teammate, QB Justin Fields, in New York.

“Super pumped to play with him again,” Myers said, via the team website. “I played against Aaron Glenn when he was [the defensive coordinator] in Detroit quite a bit, and so I have a ton of respect for one, the way his defense is played, but two, just the X’s and O’s. He’s clearly very smart. It was always a challenge going against that defense…The Jets just seemed like the perfect fit.”