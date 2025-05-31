AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills recently signed DE Joey Bosa, who dealt with injuries during his time with the Chargers and is expected to be out until training camp with a calf injury. Sean McDermott acknowledged that Bosa’s injuries are “concerning,” and they are focused on helping Bosa recover.

“Listen, it is concerning,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Durability, availability are key ties to our roster. And so, we basically look ahead in terms of what he’s doing now, which is getting himself the treatment that he needs and he’s working hard at it, and that’s all that he can control right now, and we get him back when we get him back, probably at this point [for] training camp. So, we’re going to do the best job we can, and I know he is as well, and just take it one day at a time.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on WR Tyreek Hill : “He’s been proactive. He is working with the team. He is attacking the strength program and running routes, if not blocking or catching yet.” (Joe Schad)

Hill said he has been attending church and going to therapy: "I'm hoping I can prove to my teammates I'm still one of them ones." (Schad)

Hill says he feels a lot better now than he did last year and is glad he and the team decided on surgery because he was initially skeptical about it. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

The Patriots drafted California S Craig Woodson in the fourth round, and he believes he can be an immediate contributor for the team, given his experience in college.

“At Cal, we ran every bit of coverage you could think of,” Woodson said, via the team website. “This last year, I played boundary safety. We made all the checks and communications in the back end. The last two years before, I played field safety. I have experience with both sides of the safety range. With the man coverage they do and just putting me at a single high or quarters, I think I have comfort with that and just making the communication. You’ve got to be able to make the calls and have a mental aspect of just knowing everything’s coming fast. You’ve got to be able to communicate and say the right things and get everybody lined up. That’s what I do best.”

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Bears tried to move up one spot from 39 to 38 in the draft by offering New England a seventh-round pick, and the assumption is that Chicago wanted RB TreVeyon Henderson .

. Reiss also mentions New England rejected a deal for pick 38 from Houston that would have returned pick 58, 79, and a 2025 third-rounder.