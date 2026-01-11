AFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Aaron Rodgers, Duke Tobin, Bengals, Steelers

John Harbaugh Jay Glazer spoke with John Harbaugh , who is taking the weekend to narrow down three or four interviews, rather than meeting with every team that has a vacancy and has requested an interview with him.

Bengals exec Duke Tobin on what changes the team needs to make: “Our record. We need to win games that we should win, instead of finding ways to lose games that we should win. But we change every offseason.” (Baby)

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers took shots at the Jets when being asked about his first season playing in Pittsburgh and his appreciation for the leadership of HC Mike Tomlin.

“One thing I really love — and it’s kind of the antithesis of where I was — is there’s not really any leaks in the boat,” Rodgers told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “Every year, you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field, and to go through a season like this, and to be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little bullshit out there has been really nice.”

During his time in New York, Rodgers had sounded off on reported leaks from the organization that alleged QB Zach Wilson‘s reluctance to continue playing after he was benched.

“What is your impetus, what is your motivation to try and bury someone like that?” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “And that’s a problem with the organization. You know, we need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there’s no place in a winning culture where — and this is not the only time. There’s been a bunch of other leaks. I think it’s chickenshit at its core, and I think it has no place in a winning organization.”