AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson wasn’t as productive in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Packers. Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor spoke about how the entire team has to contribute and it can’t be all on Richardson.

“Just let him know like ‘Hey, it takes all of us, you know, it’s not all on you,” Taylor said, via Amanda Foster of the team’s website. “And of course, being at the helm, the quarterback position, a lot of the spotlight is on you, but it’s the greatest team sport.”

“It takes all of us, offense, defense and special teams in order to get the win. So you definitely don’t want him to carry that on his shoulders, and you let him know he doesn’t have to. And he won’t.”

Jaguars

ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists Jaguars backup QB Mac Jones as a possible trade candidate to watch in the coming months.

Graziano mentions Jaguars WR Christian Kirk as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on.

as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said TE Evan Engram will likely be out on Monday. (John Shipley)

Texans