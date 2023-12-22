AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said he tested his surgically repaired right thumb in Thursday’s practice and called it a “big day” to determine his Week 16 availability, per Kevin Bowen.

said he tested his surgically repaired right thumb in Thursday’s practice and called it a “big day” to determine his Week 16 availability, per Kevin Bowen. Taylor mentioned he practiced at full speed on Thursday: “You’ve definitely got to see it full speed at practice for sure,” via Stephen Holder.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said C.J. Stroud is improving but is still getting through the league’s concussion protocol.

“C.J. is doing better. He’s improving. But he’s still in the protocol,” Ryans said, via ProFootballTalk.

Ryans added concussions are different for each player and plan on being patient with Stroud.

“We’re going through the protocol,” Ryans said. “Each person, each concussion is different. So each person, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal. Just like with anything else… He’s just going through the protocol like everyone else who’s had a concussion. At the end of the day, the most important thing is making sure that C.J. is healthy, and when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. I’ll let you guys know.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they are observing QB Will Levis (ankle) throughout the week and plan on starting Ryan Tannehill if Levis is unable to go.

“We will see how he goes throughout the week,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “(Will) is like every other player that won’t (practice), they’re doing everything they can do get back and then we’ll have to make a decision on their availability based on their health. Ryan would be the quarterback if Will is unavailable.”

Levis is feeling improved and is hopeful to be able to play in Week 16.

“I am feeling better than I did yesterday, which is all I am looking to do, to get my body in the best spot to be able to play,” Levis said. “I am playing if I am able to, and I am just working to try and get to that point. … I definitely feel a lot better than I did Sunday, Monday, and hopefully it continues to go that way.”

Levis is committed to playing if he is physically able to.

“As far as I am concerned, I think if you are able to play, you play,” Levis said. “That’s the mindset I have always played with, and that’s how I am going to approach this. I want to go out there and play good ball, and help our team win games.”