AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts RB Zack Moss will get the chance again to carry the team’s rushing attack down the stretch with the injury to RB Jonathan Taylor. Moss already stepped up while Taylor was out earlier this season during his contract dispute, and he was so productive during that stretch that he still ranks inside the top ten in rushing yards this season.

“I mean… If you ask me, I think I’m pretty damn good,” Moss said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “I got a lot of good guys in front of me, the O-line has done a great job. But having the opportunity to be the main guy and trying to put it all together, that’s what I was able to do in the beginning of the season. Got to duplicate that and continue to stack these wins.”

Moss said getting a chance to be the lead back for the Colts revived his career after he was traded to Indianapolis by the Bills.