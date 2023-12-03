AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
Colts RB Zack Moss will get the chance again to carry the team’s rushing attack down the stretch with the injury to RB Jonathan Taylor. Moss already stepped up while Taylor was out earlier this season during his contract dispute, and he was so productive during that stretch that he still ranks inside the top ten in rushing yards this season.
“I mean… If you ask me, I think I’m pretty damn good,” Moss said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “I got a lot of good guys in front of me, the O-line has done a great job. But having the opportunity to be the main guy and trying to put it all together, that’s what I was able to do in the beginning of the season. Got to duplicate that and continue to stack these wins.”
Moss said getting a chance to be the lead back for the Colts revived his career after he was traded to Indianapolis by the Bills.
“When I got drafted to Buffalo, it wasn’t great for me or my style of play,” Moss said. “You’re only getting like 6 to 10 carries a game and could never really get into a rhythm. I love the guys there, still am close with them, love the coaching staff. But I always knew what I was capable of, just needed the opportunity.”
- Rapoport notes Taylor needed surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb, and due to the nature of the injury it was not an option to rehab. Surgery was a necessity.
- He adds the surgical team used the internal brace procedure to stabilize the ligament and aid in a timely recovery. Taylor has a timeline of three to five weeks to return, meaning he should be back by the end of the regular season and be available for the playoffs if the Colts qualify.
Texans
- Texans QB C.J. Stroud after defeating the Broncos on Sunday and snapping their win streak: “I don’t think I’ve even touched my potential. It’s a blessing to get some accolades in this league. Growing up, my mama did not play. You had better stay humble.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel was proud of his team despite the loss in overtime to the Colts: “I’m proud of the football team. We lost. I’m proud of the football team. We didn’t give in, it’s just unfortunate we didn’t win.” (Jim Wyatt)
