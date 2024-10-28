AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen became the second quarterback in NFL history with over 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions through the first seven weeks of the season. Sean McDermott praised the quarterback’s availability to take care of the football.

“He’s done a tremendous, tremendous job,” McDermott said, via Alec White of the team’s site. “He really has, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the way we’ve protected the house on offense. His level of decision-making has increased this season and been very important to our team.”



Bills OC Joe Brady thinks Allen has found a balance of taking risks but still making smart decisions. Allen didn’t throw his first interception of the season until Week 8.

“Not playing scared, not playing conservative, but understanding the importance of, if we can just protect the football for 60 minutes, good things usually happen,” Brady said. “And pleased with how we’ve done it so far.”

Buffalo is proving to be one of the best second-half teams in the league. DC Bobby Babich feels it’s because their team is doing well settling into games and executing when it counts.

“It can be a mental thing. It can calm them down. ‘We’re good. Let’s just read our keys, do what our keys tell us to do, and execute,'” Babich said. “And then it can be schematically, ‘Hey tweak this or we need to tweak a couple of things here or there.'”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers when asked about his emotions following yet another loss: “Frustration, for sure.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

when asked about his emotions following yet another loss: “Frustration, for sure.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Patriots DT Davon Godchaux said Rodgers doesn’t have the same movement: “Hall of Fame quarterback. Hate to see him go out that way… He doesn’t look the same. He kept moving back there – shit I could run him down and catch him. He doesn’t look mobile at all. That’s good for us.” (Mark Daniels)

said Rodgers doesn’t have the same movement: “Hall of Fame quarterback. Hate to see him go out that way… He doesn’t look the same. He kept moving back there – shit I could run him down and catch him. He doesn’t look mobile at all. That’s good for us.” (Mark Daniels) Jets DL Leonard Taylor was fined $4,435 for Roughing the Passer, and LB Quincy Williams received a hefty fine of $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 7.

Patriots