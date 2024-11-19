AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Amari Cooper is feeling rejuvenated after playing with QB Josh Allen, who he said has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“The Josh Allen experience, with this magnitude, has been phenomenal, man,” Cooper said, via ESPN. “He’s a great player. The old adage, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations, and that’s exactly what he did.”

Bills CB Rasul Douglas said that Allen is the best quarterback in the league, even though that he sometimes worries him when he runs the ball.

“When I see him running and I see him go, ‘hu hu,’ he got the ball out like Shady McCoy,” Douglas said. “I’m like ‘All right, tuck it a little bit,’ and then he scored. So, that’s Josh, man, he’s the best quarterback in the league right now.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team opted to go for it because he’s been on the losing side of games with Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes.

“I just felt we mapped it out during the week and felt strongly that that was the right decision,” McDermott said. “I don’t want to be resulting, if you will, but would’ve stood by it if it didn’t work out. Just felt like there’s been too many games, as you guys know, where Andy [Reid] and Patrick [Mahomes] have come back and you kick a field goal and they go score a touchdown or it’s overtime just in different games where they’ve been and they get the ball first and the game’s so they’re just way too good to not go for it right there.”

Jets

The Jets fell to 3-8 after losing to the Colts at home in Week 11. New York QB Aaron Rodgers is looking to rediscover his love for the game through this rough season.

“I’m in my 20th year. I’ve figured out a way to do this for a long time, so just got to remember why you fell in love with this game,” Rodgers said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “This would definitely be a week to clear all of our heads and come back and stick together.”

Patriots

was impressed with Patriots QB in Week 11: “He looks like a stud. I didn’t do too much work on him coming out. I do know a lot of people that studied him really hard that I truly respect their opinions loved what he was all about.” (Mark Daniels) New England HC Jerod Mayo on why WR Javon Baker was removed from kick returns: “He didn’t execute the way we had all hoped he would.” (Doug Kyed)

on why WR was removed from kick returns: “He didn’t execute the way we had all hoped he would.” (Doug Kyed) Mayo also said WR Kendrick Bourne will continue to play more than second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk : “Kendrick had a great game, and Polk is developing, and he will be a good player in this league. As the head coach of this football team we’re trying to win right now, and whoever the hot hand happens to be in that situation will play more.” (Kyed)

will continue to play more than second-round WR : “Kendrick had a great game, and Polk is developing, and he will be a good player in this league. As the head coach of this football team we’re trying to win right now, and whoever the hot hand happens to be in that situation will play more.” (Kyed) Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports people around the league believe the Patriots’ coaching staff is safe as of now.