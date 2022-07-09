AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen spoke about things that he can improve on this upcoming season, despite being considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league

“Main thing is still limiting turnovers, limiting bad decisions, and then ball placement on some of the underneath routes, allowing the guys to get more YAC,” Allen said, via the team website. “Last year, I don’t think we were very good in that department. So it’s kind of on me to put the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to utilize their legs and run after the catch. I think those are the two most important things, and still just trying to develop that relationship with [new Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey] and understand why he’s calling certain things in certain situations, and that comes with live reps.”

Dolphins

Jets

Jets WR Braxton Berrios said that second-year QB Zach Wilson is in a “different world” compared to last year.

“He’s in a different world than he was last OTAs,” Berrios said, via the Adam Schefter Podcast. “Last OTAs we obviously had a brand new coaching staff, a brand new offense, we had the first few weeks–we didn’t have everybody there because everybody was still playing with COVID and ‘should I go, should I not?’ On top of all that, he was a rookie. Everything was really a whirlwind. I truly can’t imagine what that was like for him.”

Berrios added that Wilson has clearly progressed from a mental standpoint and is eager to see how he plays this season.

“Everything is there from a physical standpoint, and now everything from his mental [standpoint] has aged so much since just a year ago that I can’t wait, again I hate talking about it, I hate hype–I can’t stand it, but I can’t wait to see him Week 1 and see what he can do because he’s in a different place than he was last year,” Berrios said.

Berrios feels that Wilson was “completely different” for the second half of last season.

“The back half of the season was completely different than the front half. I think everything was able to slow down for him,” Berrios said. “NFL football, in general? I can’t imagine what it’s like being a rookie quarterback, starting Day 1, in a new system, I just can’t imagine what it’s like.”