AFC Notes: Josh Allen Contract, Carlton Davis, Bills, Jets, Patriots

- Regarding Bills QB Josh Allen‘s six-year, $330 million deal, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out he still had four years left on his previous contract worth $129.555 million, meaning Allen effectively received a $90 million raise.
- Breer writes that Allen’s $147 million guaranteed is only behind Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s $230 million guaranteed, while Allen’s $250 million injury guarantee is an NFL record.
- Breer thinks Allen’s new contract with four years left on his previous deal is a testament to the “running conversation” always ongoing between Allen’s camp and Buffalo. In the end, Breer believes both parties expect the quarterback to retire as a member of the Bills.
- Allen: “I don’t want to play anywhere else… This is home to me, and it will never not be home… When it’s time to put the cleats up, hopefully it’ll be in Buffalo.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Allen said of his new contract extension, he told his agent that “if this has any impact on the cap, let’s find a way to not do that.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- Allen on the perception of taking less in extension: “What’s 5 more (million) going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now? It’s not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life… I wasn’t looking to kill them in every chance I could. I told my agent that.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports writes there is a feeling that Bills WR Amari Cooper‘s days as a No. 1 option are over.
- Connor Hughes believes that the Jets should extend LB Quincy Williams as he has outperformed his three-year, $18-million extension.
- Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons were expected to be interested in LB Jamien Sherwood, but the Jets ensured he never reached free agency.
The Patriots signed former Lions CB Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60 million deal, with the veteran cornerback recently saying that he planned to cash in during free agency this offseason.
“I feel like last time, I just kind of panicked,” Davis told Mike Silver of The Athletic. “I was younger, and my mindset was, ‘I need to go ahead and just choose.’ At the time, the thinking was, ‘This is the offer, and the more you wait, the more that number’s gonna go down.’ Yeah, that can happen, but teams know your value, and right now, I’m playing my best football. This time, I ain’t gonna settle for less.”
It’s not, ‘I need the money,'” Davis continued. “I want to be happy. I’ve won a Super Bowl and I’ve already made a lot of money. If it were to end right now, I wouldn’t be disappointed. I would not be mad at all. But at this point in my career, I’m in my prime. The receiver market is going up, and the cornerback market is going up — and it’s going to keep going up in years to come. The (salary) cap is going up. The NFL TV deals are going to keep going up. There’s more than enough money for them to pay you what you’re worth. For me, playing at this high level, to take less than I’m worth, I’d be doing myself and my family a disservice. I’m not doing that this time.”
