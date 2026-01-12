AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen scored on first down, leaving the Jaguars time on the clock, yet S Cole Bishop was able to secure an interception on the following pass, so the debate on whether it was the correct call only lasted a short time.

Bills HC Sean McDermott spoke to reporters following the game and explained.

“I really, honestly, wanted to try and bleed the clock down if we could, but it’s like, ‘Okay, what plays that you have that do that?’ We can probably go through this for about an hour and talk about this,” McDermott said. “You take a knee, the ball is inside the one, by the time we take the snap and even just knee it, then you’re like ‘Okay, run the clock to what 30 seconds, 28, whatever.’ So we’re talking about these things. I’m going, ‘Man, I know who they have on that side of the ball, at a minimum, starting with the place kicker.’ And, so, we were like, ‘Alright, let’s not get cute, let’s just go win this thing and put our defense out there.’ They did, and they executed at a high level.”

Allen appeared to have a knee injury, but says he will be fine going forward.

“It was more of a precautionary thing. Just got rolled up on,” Allen told reporters. “And they wanted to take a quick look. But we’re all good.”

Allen’s mindset is that he’s all good, even when he isn’t. That’s how he handled the foot injury he suffered against the Browns last month.

McDermott told reporters: “We’ve got to get him as healthy as we can…for next week.”

Bills

Bills CB Tre’Davious White deflected the pass that was intercepted by S Cole Bishop to secure the victory over Jacksonville, and reflected on the big play following the win.

“I don’t even know how to feel right now,” White said, via Joe Buscaglia. “I’m just trying to be in the moment with my teammates, just trying to enjoy it and not think about too much of the ins and outs of it, but man, it’s huge. Huge for myself, huge to the team, huge for Buffalo, and it’s a step in the right direction going towards our ultimate goal, which is to win the Super Bowl.”

“I’m just out there playing ball, and I’m having fun, I’m enjoying it, man,” White added. ”For me to take all the credit, that ain’t the way to go. You know, it’s a team sport, but I feel like I did my 1/11th pretty good today.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye spoke after the win over the Chargers and is looking forward to their matchup in the next round.

“Proud of this team,” Maye said, via NFL.com. “We never doubted it. It wasn’t pretty, that’s for sure. But this defense was so fun to watch. Congrats to them. It was so fun to watch. They won the game for us. I didn’t throw it very well tonight. Need to be better. We did what we had to do, and that’s what it takes in the playoffs. Just proud of this team. That was fun to get one at home and [I] look forward to being back here next week.”

“It wasn’t my best tonight, but hey, that’s why you have teammates, and those guys picked me up,” Maye added. “I never lost confidence, was still slinging it around. I think the biggest thing that coach McDaniels said to us and the offense is that you come to the stadium with that finality feel. That it’s win or go home or win and advance, and that’s the kind of feeling you get. That’s the biggest thing that I felt out there. And then from there, the teams are gonna be good. They had a great defense had a great quarterback. We were the better team tonight. We made plays when we had to.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says CB Christian Gonzalez is in concussion protocol and is unsure how long it will take for him to recover. (Guregian)