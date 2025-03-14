AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Milton Williams, Terrel Bernard, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen signed a record six-year, $330 million extension last week, which was $5 million less in annual value than what Dak Prescott received from the Cowboys. Allen doesn’t think it was a big deal to outdo Prescott’s contract.

“It didn’t seem like from my perspective I was taking a whole lot less,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “But the way I make sense of it, when you start getting these fairly big numbers throughout the entire league — it’s weird to say this — but what is [$5 million] more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now? It’s not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life. Got a house, got a car. We’re good.”

Allen told his agent to negotiate a contract that wouldn’t eat up Buffalo’s salary cap.

“I wasn’t looking to absolutely kill them at every chance I could, and I told my agent that,” Allen said. “I was like, ‘If it has any impact on the cap, let’s figure out a way to not do that.’ Both sides were willing to move and change different things, and it was a pretty calm-mannered negotiation is what I can say from both sides.”

Allen said the Bills’ approach this offseason is to do everything they can to contend for a Super Bowl.

“That’s really the only thing I’m thinking about, just trying to continue to get better and find a way to bring a Lombardi Trophy to western New York,” Allen said. “That’s why [general manager Brandon] Beane’s kind of doing what he’s doing in the free agency period right now, the guys that he’s brought in, guys that he thinks can help push us over that hump.”

The Bills re-signed LB Terrel Bernard to a four-year, $42 million extension with $14.1 million fully guaranteed including a $6 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.10 million, $2.16 million, $7.84 million, $8.69 million and $8.82 million. (Over The Cap)

There is also a 2030 option bonus of $6.75 million due before the 2026 season and a $1 million roster bonus due before the 2029 season. Bernard can earn up to $510k per year from 2025-2029 in per-game roster bonuses and $4.5 million in salary escalators for honors. (Over The Cap)

Per Aaron Wilson, Bufflao signed LS Reid Ferguson to a four-year, $6.5 million contract with $2.365 million guaranteed including a $1.1 million signing bonus and his $1.255 million base salary in 2025.

Wilson adds the deal also has base salaries of $1.3 million, $1.345 million and $1.39 million from 2026 to 2028, respectively. Ferguson can also earn $25k annually from workout bonuses.

Patriots The Patriots signed arguably the top free agent in the class, adding former Eagles DT Milton Williams for $104 million over four seasons. New England HC Mike Vrabel talked about increasing Williams’ usage after being part of a deep rotation in Philadelphia a year ago.

“I hope you want to play more than you played in Philadelphia, and I know that you guys were extremely successful, but we want to play him a little bit more than that and hope we can do that,” Vrabel said, via the team website.