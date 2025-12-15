AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Bills, Chiefs, Patriots

Bills

The Bills stormed back from a 21-point deficit in Week 15 to knock off the Patriots behind big plays from QB Josh Allen. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott made his case for Allen to be the league’s MVP this year after he willed them back into a huge divisional clash.

“I don’t do a very good job of knowing what’s going on around the league, but I can’t, in my mind, imagine anybody else has done more for their team on a more consistent basis than Josh Allen,” coach Sean McDermott said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “I mean, who out there is playing better?”

Dan Graziano of ESPN believes that Bills OC Joe Brady will have interest during this coaching cycle, despite a regression from Buffalo’s offense this season.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said QB Patrick Mahomes is going to Dallas to get a second opinion on the surgery to repair his torn ACL in his left knee. (Nate Taylor)

Patriots

The Patriots must re-evaluate after the Bills were able to storm back and defeat them, despite a strong first-half lead. New England QB Drake Maye is ready to move on mentally, while HC Mike Vrabel recounted the strong performance by Bills QB Josh Allen.

“Just don’t let it beat you twice,” Maye said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Move on to the next week and learn from it and take what we can. And know that we’ve got some football ahead of us that’s important. And don’t just hang our hat. Keep your head up and know that we had a chance and we’re there — they just made more plays.”

“That’s why they drafted him and pay him $60 million,” Vrabel said of Allen. “We weren’t able to get any stops. When we had an opportunity to make a play, we weren’t able to make it. Penalties. And that’s how this game goes. A few small plays make the difference. We were very prepared for this team. We were going to need 60 minutes to beat this team. This is a good football team. We had a lot of good football in there. And we had … a few plays we’d like to have back that we’ll have to learn from.”